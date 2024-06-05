Tottenham are reportedly pushing to sign a prolific striker who'll cost chairman Daniel Levy just £26 million, as manager Ange Postecoglou seeks a replacement for Harry Kane this summer.

Spurs targeting new striker as Postecoglou pleads for change

Postecoglou has publicly admitted to Spurs' need for fresh faces, and the consensus is they're still in the market for more attacking options despite sealing a one-season extension on Timo Werner's loan deal.

Spurs are expected to make further forward signings after Werner, as backed by very reliable football.london correspondent Alasdair Gold. There are some rumours that former Chelsea starlet Callum Hudson-Odoi is being targeted by Tottenham as one option to add more quality out wide, and it is also believed that a new striker is wanted by Postecoglou ahead of next season.

The Australian, speaking candidly about his Spurs squad, has been adamant that change has to happen this summer - drawing comparisons to Liverpool and Arsenal who've transformed significantly over the last few seasons.

"We need change. Change has to happen," said Postecoglou last month (via the BBC).

"You can't want to alter your course, quite dramatically for this club because we went down a certain direction and now we're pivoting to a whole different direction, and expect the same people are going to be on that.

Tottenham's best-performing regulars in the Premier League last season Average match rating (via WhoScored) Son Heung-min 7.30 Richarlison 7.17 Pedro Porro 7.04 Cristian Romero 7.03 Dejan Kulusevski 6.96

"It's just not going to happen. We've had two windows and we've had some development of players, for sure, but when I say we've still got a long way to go, that's what I'm talking about.

"It's not for the want of trying. It's just that we're going to play a certain way, we're going to train a certain way, we're going to have a certain mindset and that's not for everyone. And the same way, whether it's Liverpool or Arsenal, if you look at the beginning of their journeys, by the time they win the competition or have success, the team's almost unrecognisable."

Spurs finished fifth and qualified for the Europa League last term, which is good-going considering they had to cope in their first season without club-record goalscorer and former superstar striker Kane.

Son Heung-min led the line as their talisman with 17 goals and 10 assists in all competitions, but reports suggest Postecoglou doesn't want to rely on the South Korean again for his second campaign in charge.

Tottenham pushing to sign Youssef En-Nesyri

Many strikers have been mentioned via the press as potential Spurs targets, like Brentford's Ivan Toney. However, they also have their eyes on cheaper alternatives from abroad.

Sevilla star Youssef En-Nesyri, who chalked up 20 goals in all competitions last season, is said to be attracting their interest. The La Liga frontman apparently commands a price tag of around £26 million, which could be seen as a bargain considering how prolific he's been lately.

Tottenham are pushing to sign En-Nesyri this summer, according to journalist Santi Ortega, who told Radio Sevilla (via Carrusel Deportivo) of the Moroccan's enticing price tag as well.

The 6 foot 2 centre-forward has been a mainstay for his native Morocco as well, scoring 20 goals in 71 caps for the Qatar World Cup semi-finalists.