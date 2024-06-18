Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is ready to back Ange Postecoglou with a £100 million war chest this summer, and it is believed that one player has now verbally agreed terms to join the north Londoners.

Postecoglou gives scathing assessment of Spurs squad

Speaking earlier this year, Postecoglou gave a scathing assessment of his current squad, who eventually managed to qualify for Europa League football next season despite the absence of former star striker Harry Kane.

The odds were stacked against Postecoglou when he first took over from Antonio Conte in north London, having lost the club's record-goalscorer to Bayern Munich that summer, while also contending with a general ill-feeling after his predecessor's disastrous final campaign at the helm.

However, the Australian's brand of football and electric start to life at Tottenham turned many heads, and while they couldn't quite seal a place in the Champions League pot for next term, there are certainly positives to build upon.

Tottenham's most impressive results under Postecoglou last season Aston Villa 0-4 Tottenham Tottenham 4-1 Newcastle Burnley 2-5 Tottenham Man City 3-3 Tottenham Tottenham 2-0 Man United

Postecoglou does suggest that this Spurs squad needs multiple windows of upgrades before they're contending at the Premier League summit, though.

"We've got a lot of work to do still on the squad and I don't think we're anywhere near where we want to be. It probably will take a little bit more than three windows to get there, for sure," said Postecoglou on Tottenham's current team.

"Just in terms of the robustness, adaptability, and compatibility of the squad, I think there's still a fair bit of change we need to do. I certainly don't think we're one or two players away from getting to where I want us to be, nowhere near it. Some of that will be natural evolution. Some of it hopefully means we continue to get the improvement we've had this year from some of our players. If that happens over the next 12 months, then we'll be in a great position.

"But you've got to remember, a lot of our group are in their first year of the Premier League. A good chunk of them have been ever-presents, we need them to keep improving at the rate they are. We've still got a lot of work to do with the squad. I think we're a long way away from having one or two players away from getting where we want to be."

Levy, according to Football Transfers this week, is ready to spend on behalf of Postecoglou as he looks to build a winning team.

Levy ready to spend £100m as Toney agrees terms to join Tottenham

FT claim Levy is prepared to support Postecoglou with a £100 million budget this summer, and it is believed they've made headway in pursuit of a potential Kane replacement - Brentford star Ivan Toney.

Toney has verbally agreed personal terms to join Tottenham, who Brentford value at around £65 million. However, there is a belief that a deal could be done for around £55 million given the England international's contract situation.

Spurs are said to have the financial firepower to outbid competitors in the race for Toney, but recently had their opening £40m offer rebuffed by Thomas Frank's side. While there is still work to do in club-to-club talks, it at least appears player terms have been resolved pretty early.

Multiple outlets have also backed that Tottenham are keen to sign Kane's heir this summer, so this could be one to watch.