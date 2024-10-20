Potentially repeating their deal to sign Dominic Solanke a few months ago, Daniel Levy and Tottenham Hotspur are now reportedly ready to pay £50m to sign one Premier League winger.

Tottenham transfer news

The Lilywhites returned to winning ways in style against West Ham United, putting their disappointing capitulation against Brighton & Hove Albion before the international break behind them. Despite falling a goal behind courtesy of Mohammed Kudus' second goal in as many games, Ange Postecoglou's side battled back well to eventually ease past their London rivals and seal a comfortable 4-1 victory.

As if Spurs need any further attacking reinforcements after such a display of goalscoring prowess, those in North London have been linked with summer moves to add even more excitement to their frontline.

The likes of Jonathan David and Benfica winger Kerem Akturkoglu. The former could of course partner Solanke to form quite the duo under Postecoglou, particularly if the Lilywhites also add another creative outlet when 2025 arrives.

According to reports in Spain, Levy and Tottenham are now willing to pay as much as £50m to sign Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth with Spurs reportedly preparing an opening offer to sign the winger.

Of course, Bournemouth and Spurs should already be familiar with each other in the transfer market given that Solanke swapped the South Coast for North London just a few months ago. Now, the two clubs could renew their relationship in what could see yet another Bournemouth player become part of Postecoglou's ongoing project.

Semenyo certainly seems to be one to watch. The winger first stole the headlines amid links to the likes of Spurs earlier this month and those rumours have only increased ever since to the point that the Lilywhites are seemingly set to step things up.

"Underrated" Semenyo could unleash Solanke

Although Solanke has shown enough glimpses of his best form to say that the goals will begin to flow in abundance sooner rather than later, the arrival of a winger he knows so well in the form of Semenyo would undoubtedly speed that process up.

Forming a solid partnership at Bournemouth last season, Solanke ended the campaign with 21 goals in all competitions, whilst Semenyo ended on eight as both earned praise around the Premier League. Analyst Ben Mattinson, one of those full of praise, spoke about the Cherries' dangermen in the last campaign and went on to describe Semenyo as "underrated".

Kicking on even further in the current campaign, Semenyo is now in line to follow in his former teammates' footsteps and potentially complete a move to Spurs when 2025 arrives.