With things starting to click on the pitch for Tottenham Hotspur, Daniel Levy is already looking towards the summer, declaring an interest in a young defender making an impression for one of Europe's top sides.

Spurs continue push for Europe

Whilst early whispers of a title charge have now petered out, Ange Postecoglou's men have regained composure in recent weeks after their brutal injury crisis subsided to continue a strong maiden campaign under the Australian.

Recent victories over Brighton and Brentford could prove vital come the end of the season with the North London outfit now three points clear of sixth place and just five away from the coveted Champions League places. Boasting a game in hand over their rivals, it is highly likely that wherever Spurs end up in May, it will be a stark improvement on last season's disappointing eighth-placed finish.

Despite the tangible transformation in Spurs' fortunes under their new boss, this season has not been without its concerns. As is natural due to Postecoglou's emphasis on a high defensive line, his men at the back are left to cover enormous amounts of ground with far more high intensity sprints than an average centre-back in England's top flight.

Currently shipping the most goals in the top six, if Spurs are serious about a future title challenge they will have to improve at the back, particularly in terms of the depth of talent behind first choice pairing Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven. Rivals Arsenal top the league for clean sheets with ten, double Spurs' tally.

With this in mind, there is no wonder why Levy has already set his sights on one of Europe's most exciting young defenders.

Spurs approach made for goalscoring defender

As translated by Sport Witness, reports from the Italian capital suggest that Roma defender Dean Huijsen, on loan from Juventus, is on Spurs' radar for the summer. The outlet suggests that the London club are among a catalogue of top European sides interested in the 18-year-old. Among the interested parties are Premier League rivals Man United, as well as PSG and Atletico Madrid, but only the two English clubs have made approaches.

Despite the potential battle for the teenager's signature, Spurs appear to be in the ascendancy with reports from earlier this month stating that Levy was ready to bid €30m (£26m) to secure the services of the center-back. Whilst his current deal runs until 2028, it is said that Juventus would be inclined to part ways with the talent for the right price.

Huijsen has only made eight top flight appearances whilst at Roma but his impact has been huge. Standing at a towering 6 foot 5, his goal-scoring prowess catches the eye of even the most idle viewer.

Huijsen's two league goals this season adds to his impressive tally throughout both youth and professional football. Averaging a goal every four games in the Juventus youth set up, it is clear that the youngster is a unique talent for his age.

Dean Huijsen Goals Per Club Games Played Goals Scored Roma 8 2 Juventus U19 15 4 Juventus U17 20 8 Juventus Next Gen 30 3 Juventus YL 6 3 All stats from Transfermarkt

With the Postecoglou project aiming to bring some much-needed excitement to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, there would be few more eyecatching players than Huijsen.