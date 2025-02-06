Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy has adopted a firm behind-the-scenes stance, as one member of Ange Postecoglou's squad gets out-of-window offers to leave the club.

Tottenham refuse to sanction January exits amid injury crisis

Postecoglou is currently without a host of first-team players - including Cristian Romero, Guglielmo Vicario, Dominic Solanke, Wilson Odobert, Destiny Udogie, James Maddison, Brennan Johnson, Timo Werner and Radu Dragusin - prompting Spurs to not sanction any January exits.

The Lilywhites' has been stretched to the bare bones in recent months, which has given the likes of Djed Spence a chance to battle their way back into the starting eleven to positive effect.

Tottenham's next five Premier League fixtures Date Man United (home) February 16th Ipswich Town (home) February 22nd Man City (home) February 26th Bournemouth (home) March 9th Fulham (away) March 16th

However, it has mostly debilitated Tottenham, who currently sit 14th in the Premier League table after a very disappointing first half of the 2024/2025 campaign.

Even left-back Sergio Reguilon, who was previously outcasted by Postecoglou, has been handed first-team minutes and spots in Tottenham matchday squads lately.

The £120,000-per-week defender was widely tipped to leave N17 in January, with La Liga sides reportedly holding an interest in signing Reguilon as his contract ticks down towards its final months.

There were even murmurs that Reguilon could mutually terminate his Tottenham contract, but those reports have since died down, amid Postecoglou's need for bodies in every area of the pitch.

The former Real Madrid gem spent time out on loan at Man United and Brentford last season, and while Reguilon currently has a spot in Postecoglou's matchday squads, it won't be for long with his deal up at the end of the campaign.

Daniel Levy stance revealed as Sergio Reguilon gets offers to leave Tottenham

According to Spanish newspaper AS, Reguilon has received out-of-window offers from Galatasaray and Besiktas, as the Turkish Süper Lig giants look to prise him away from N17 early.

The Turkish transfer window doesn't shut until February 12th, meaning that either side could still sign the Spaniard if Spurs give the green-light. However, chairman Levy is currently blocking the left-back's departure, with the Lilywhites chief reluctant to let him leave.

Reguilon's Spurs career by season Season Games Goals Assists 2020/21 27 0 3 2021/22 31 2 3 2022/23 0 0 0 2023/24 0 0 0 2024/25 5 0 0 Stats via Transfermarkt

Udogie isn't set to return until around midway through this month, according to reliable Tottenham source Paul O'Keefe, so Postecoglou remains in need of Udogie until a fair bit after the Turkish window shuts.

All signs point towards Reguilon staying until the end of 24/25, where he will then be free to find a new club on a Bosman deal. With Udogie expected to potentially return for their game against Man United, his counterpart is a solid alternative in the meantime.

“I’ve been an admirer of Reguilon for some time," said pundit Noel Whelan in 2021 to Football Insider. "He really stamped his authority on the game and grabbed the winner to show what a quality player he is.”