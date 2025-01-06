Daniel Levy and Johan Lange are working to sign a £55 million star for Tottenham Hotspur this month, according to a recent report.

Spurs’ winless run stretched to four games in the Premier League over the weekend, as they suffered defeat to Newcastle United, a result that puts Ange Postecoglou under more scrutiny.

Tottenham transfer news

Given how the season is going for Tottenham and where they find themselves in the league, Postecoglou could be pushing the Spurs board to loosen the purse strings this month, as he may have his eye on one or two more incomings.

Tottenham have already completed some transfer business this month, as they have brought in goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky from Slavia Prague, and they are looking to follow that up by bringing in a new defender and possibly a forward in this transfer window.

But a new midfielder could also arrive this month, as it’s been reported that Spurs have made an enquiry to sign David Frattesi from Inter Milan.

The Premier League side want to add depth to their squad but face strong competition to secure the transfer of Frattesi, as Manchester United and Newcastle are also chasing the 25-year-old. Despite the midfielder not playing regularly for Inter, they don’t want to lose the player and are only willing to negotiate a deal if they receive an offer of £42 million.

Levy working to sign Randal Kolo Muani for Tottenham

It was reported over the weekend that Spurs have held internal talks over a move to sign Paris Saint-Germain striker Randal Kolo Muani. Now, according to The Boy Hotspur, Levy and Lange have flown out to France to negotiate a deal to sign Kolo Muani for Tottenham.

The 26-year-old joined the French champions in the summer of 2023, but it has been a move that has just not worked out for either the player or the club. The France international impressed at both FC Nantes and Eintracht Frankfurt, but at PSG he has struggled to nail down a regular starting spot, and that has seen him not be as effective in front of goal.

Kolo Muani has played 14 times for PSG in all competitions this season, but he has just started two of those games and has scored two goals in the process. The forward is out of favour, and a move seems likely this month.

Randal Kolo Muani's PSG stats Apps 54 Goals 11 Assists 7

The report states that PSG are ready to let Kolo Muani leave this month, and it could cost Tottenham around £55 million to get a deal over the line, but were he to join the Premier League side, the fee is not expected to be paid until 2026.

It also adds that he could earn £165,000 a week at Spurs, which is more than £8.5 million a year. Kolo Munai’s arrival would provide competition and support to Dominic Solanke, who has had to lead the line for Spurs for the majority of this season.