While Tottenham Hotspur have hit something of a sticky patch in recent weeks, it has still been a largely positive start to the season under new boss Ange Postecoglou, with the Greek-Aussie having lifted the mood remarkably following the dour nature of Antonio Conte's time at the helm.

Not only is Postecoglou's at-times kamikaze style of play far removed from the often lifeless football that Conte and co churned out, but a key facet of the new regime has also been the trust placed in the club's young stars.

Reports at the time of the Italian's dismissal hinted at frustration within the club surrounding the lack of trust in emerging talent, yet under his successor, youth has very much been at the forefront, with the likes of Destiny Udogie and Pape Matar Sarr playing vital roles in 2023/24 to date.

While not from the Spurs production line, Sarr, in particular, is among those to have had his fortunes altered following the change in the dugout, with the Senegalese starlet now shining at N17 - as his soaring market value can attest to.

The fee Tottenham paid for Pape Sarr

The 6 foot 1 sensation was originally snapped up by chairman Daniel Levy back in the summer of 2021 during Nuno Espirito Santo's time at the helm, joining from French side Metz for a reported fee of around £14.6m.

Much like in the case of Udogie - who was signed in 2022 from Udinese, before spending the season back on loan in Italy - Sarr didn't make an immediate move to north London, instead staying put in his former home for the 2021/22 campaign.

On his eventual move to England last year, the promising midfielder was rather overlooked by Conte for much of the campaign, notably making just 11 Premier League appearances in 2022/23 - only two of which came from the start.

Such lack of action was all the more bizarre considering the youngster had shone when he was given an opportunity alongside Oliver Skipp against AC Milan back in February, the pair having been dubbed the "future for Tottenham" by the manager at the time.

Despite not backing up such hefty praise by regularly selecting Sarr, Conte was certainly correct in assessment, with the 18-cap international now looking like both the present and future of Spurs' midfield.

Pape Matar Sarr's market value

While only just returning from injury, prior to that Sarr had been a regular fixture in Postecoglou's starting XI, notably starting 11 successive league games after making just a late cameo appearance against Brentford on the opening weekend.

That run of starts began with a vital goal in the 2-0 win over Manchester United back in August, with the £10k-per-week asset subsequently receiving glowing praise from his manager for his impact in the centre of the park:

"Yeah, brilliant. He's been great from the moment I arrived. He's got a great energy about him, but he's got quality there too. He's one of those midfielders who causes the opposition real problems because whether it's him running with the ball or without the ball, he runs forward, he runs aggressively and he disrupts the opposition. He's just got a great temperament for a young guy. So really pleased for him."

Such spectacular form is also reflected by the fact that Sarr ranks in the top 5% among those in his position in Europe's top five leagues for assists per 90, while his market value has also now soared to €35m (£30m) - as per Transfermarkt.

Starting XI for Sarr's first Spurs start vs Portsmouth (FA Cup, 07/01/2023) Position Players GK Fraser Forster CB Japhet Tanganga CB Davinson Sanchez CB Eric Dier RWB Emerson Royal CM Pape Sarr CM Yves Bissouma LWB Ryan Sessegnon RW Byran Gil ST Harry Kane LW Heung-min Son

That rise from his initial £14.6m fee is particularly impressive considering that the youngster is now even worth more than experienced midfield colleague, Yves Bissouma, with the former Brighton and Hove Albion man said to be worth 'just' €30m (£26m).

Not only does that reflect what an astute deal Levy was able to pull off just over two years ago by securing Sarr's signature as a teenager, but it is also testament to the faith that Postecoglou has put in the midfield "monster" of late - as hailed by The Athletic's Alex Barker.

Long may it continue.