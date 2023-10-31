Sean Dyche will face off against his former side in Burnley tomorrow evening in the Carabao Cup with Everton, the Toffees' confidence boosted after a 1-0 win away at West Ham - Dominic Calvert-Lewin the match-winner in London.

Burnley, on the other hand, find themselves submerged in a relegation battle with only one win to their name after ten games played in the Premier League.

Dyche is likely to change up his starting XI for this match under the Goodison Park floodlights with freshness needed, but who could start tomorrow evening?

1 GK - Jordan Pickford

It's likely that Everton's number one will retain his spot in net for this Cup clash, the former Sunderland man ever-present for the Blues in both Cup and league - notching up 12 appearances this campaign, shipping 14 in the process.

His recent performances for the Toffees have been pivotal in ensuring his side have the platform to secure a much-needed victory, his display in a 3-0 win over AFC Bournemouth saw Pickford receive an 8.0 Sofascore rating with the shot-stopper making three key saves to keep a deserved clean-sheet.

2 RB - Nathan Patterson

Signed by Everton after bursting onto the scene as an exciting talent at Rangers, Patterson is now starting to cement a regular starting spot in the first-team fold at Goodison Park and make the right-back position his own on Merseyside.

Playing the full 90 minutes last time out against West Ham, Patterson was solid in defence and helped his side along their way to an impressive 1-0 win with four clearances registered on top of three tackles keeping the Hammers at bay.

3 CB - James Tarkowski

Now 30 years of age, Tarkowski is an experienced figure at the heart of the Toffees defence and should start this match against his former employers Burnley.

Everton's captain has been fantastic for the Blues so far this season, averaging a highly impressive 7.35 rating on Sofascore. He was a colossus for his team away at Brentford in the middle of September, winning eight of his nine aerial duels.

4 CB - Jarrad Branthwaite

The 21-year-old has been a revelation for Dyche's men in recent weeks, maturing on loan with PSV Eindhoven and returning to Merseyside ready to battle for the Blues.

His resilience and desire to get stuck in will be key to advancing at the expense of Burnley, averaging two tackles and 4.50 clearances per 90 minutes in the last year via FBRef.

5 LB - Vitaliy Mykolenko

Everton's Ukrainian full-back could be presented with an opportunity to impress in the Carabao Cup, the 24-year-old sparingly used by Dyche at the start of the season but is now a regular at left-back.

His display against West Ham shows to everyone why Dyche has faith in his number 19, winning six of his ten ground duels whilst also launching into six tackles as the Blues travelled back up north with three points and a clean sheet for their troubles.

6 RW - Arnaut Danjuma

The ex-Villarreal man could be in contention for a start against Vincent Kompany's Clarets, eager to help his side progress further in the Carabao Cup.

Only playing for 16 minutes across Everton's last four Premier League encounters, Dyche will give Danjuma some much-needed game-time you expect versus Burnley to up his confidence.

Scoring against Doncaster Rovers in Everton's first Carabao Cup match of the season in September, he'll hope he can conjure up another goal on Wednesday evening.

7 CM - Idrissa Gueye

Frozen out of Dyche's first-team plans since a 45-minute spell against Luton Town, the 34-year-old could be welcomed back to the starting XI by his manager for the game against Burnley.

Featuring in both prior Carabao Cup ties for the Toffees, the experienced central midfielder looks set to be given a run-out on Wednesday with his know-how a major plus if Kompany fields a second-string Clarets side when travelling to Merseyside.

His display against Doncaster helped Everton overcome a minor scare in South Yorkshire, Gueye's calming presence on the ball key against the League Two opponents with 86% of his passes accurate on the night.

8 CM - James Garner

Once a Manchester United hot prospect, James Garner is now a crucial cog in the Toffees machine and an established first-teamer through the centre of the park - not missing a minute of football for his team in their last five Premier League matches.

Garner's energy could be crucial in this one, especially if fatigue as a collective is a factor with fixtures coming thick and fast.

Everton's number 37 was fantastic in the Toffees' last Carabao Cup victory over Aston Villa, Garner firing home the opener at Villa Park to set his team up for an impressive 2-1 victory.

9 LW - Lewis Dobbin

This would be the boldest inclusion in Dyche's starting XI if he does go ahead and give Lewis Dobbin a start versus the Clarets, the young prodigy with the Toffees infrequently featuring for his side so far this campaign.

Staying on the bench against Aston Villa last time in the Cup, the one-time Derby County loanee could be the fresh pair of legs the Blues need down the wings to catch a less-than-confident Burnley team off-guard.

Scoring 14 times for the Everton U18s when progressing through the youth ranks at Goodison, this could be his opportunity to impress in the senior side on Wednesday night.

10 CAM - Abdoulaye Doucoure

Switched to a more attacking role this season under Dyche, Doucoure has become a goalscoring hero for his side when strikers at Goodison have fired blanks - the former Watford man netting three goals from ten Premier League starts.

The 30-year-old therefore feels like he can't dropped for this night under the lights against Burnley, with his manager hoping he can be a match-winner again.

11 ST - Beto

Everton's £25.75m man is yet to really hit the ground running in the top-flight for his new employers, the lofty 6 foot4 attacker a goalscoring machine with Udinese before switching to the Toffees - scoring 22 times in Italy for his former side over 65 appearances.

Netting in the 73rd minute against Doncaster in the first round of this competition, Beto will hope he can score again but this time versus a Premier League calibre team to stake a claim for more first-team action in the top-flight.

Everton predicted XI in full - GK - Pickford, RB - Patterson, CB - Tarkowski, CB - Branthwaite, LB - Mykolenko, RW - Danjuma, CM - Gueye, CM - Garner, LW - Dobbin, CAM - Doucoure, ST - Beto.