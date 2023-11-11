Eddie Howe will have been bitterly disappointed with his side's performance out in Germany mid-week, Newcastle United succumbing to a 2-0 away defeat at Borussia Dortmund with Julian Brandt scoring late on to add insult to injury.

The likes of Callum Wilson underperformed under the bright lights of the Signal Iduna Park, the Magpies' usually reliable number nine going missing against the German powerhouse - failing to register a single shot on goal to trouble Gregor Kobel in the first 45 minutes as per Sofascore, before being hauled off at the half-time interval by his displeased manager.

The other two players substituted off by Howe didn't impress either, Lewis Hall also a victim of Howe's wrath at half-time with Miguel Almiron introduced in his place, whilst Joe Willock lasted 80 minutes before leaving the field of play after a sub-standard night's work.

Willock could miss out on a starting spot for Newcastle subsequently versus the Cherries, with his boss instead potentially looking to fresher options to make up the last jigsaw piece of the Magpies midfield trio alongside Bruno Guimaraes and Sean Longstaff.

Joe Willock's game vs Dortmund in numbers

The ex-Arsenal man was lacklustre throughout his side's poor evening, shying away from the spotlight with opposition midfielders Marcel Sabitzer and Salih Özcan dominating proceedings for the hosts as a result.

Willock would only manage a meagre 45 touches of the ball in a contest where he was largely second-best, Sabitzer and Özcan comfortable in their holding roles all evening with no danger presented by their opposing midfielder in black and white.

The 24-year-old also ducked away from battling duties versus the Bundesliga, no bite present in his game which led to him losing six of his eight ground duels, whilst Sabitzer won half of his attempted battles for the hosts.

Creativity was sorely lacking from the Magpies man too, losing possession 11 times in total whilst his own attempts to push his unfavoured side further up the pitch came to nothing with zero of his dribbles paying off.

He'll be fearing the axe completely from the starting eleven at the Vitality Stadium consequently, with young Hall also nervy about his starting spot after the 19-year-old had a 45-minute horror show in the Champions League.

Lewis Hall's game vs Dortmund in numbers

Given a rare opportunity to start in this big clash - Howe often only gives the ex-Chelsea teenager time to impress from off the bench - it's safe to say he'll revert back to his customary spot on the bench for the clash on the South Coast.

The youngster looked out of his depth up against the experienced Dortmund attackers, a bemusing decision by his manager altogether to pick him when Hall had to contain an on-song Brandt all evening - the German now boasting 11 goals and assists in just 15 games this season.

That was the verdict of GOAL's Tom Maston, at least, with the journalist awarding the teenager a measly 2/10 match rating, while notably stating: 'Hall was, unfortunately, a deer in headlights, and that's the fault of his manager.'

It was Dortmund's number 20, however, that caused Hall all sorts of bother for the opening goal, Sabitzer gambling on the inexperienced defender not retrieving a wayward header to then tee up Niclas Füllkrug to slot home past Nick Pope.

All in all, the summer signing notably lost the ball once every 3.1 touches and won just two of his seven total duels on the night, with his 6.2 match rating having been the lowest of any starting player for either side - as per Sofascore. A grim showing, indeed.

The players who could replace Hall and Willock

Howe should go back to a more tried and tested backline up against Andoni Iraola's Bournemouth, with Kieran Trippier or Tino Livramento more than qualified to move over to left-back for this contest to fill in for Hall in the wake of Dan Burn's recent spinal injury.

Moreover, the Magpies midfield could potentially have Joelinton play centrally again with the ex-Hoffenheim man starting down the channels in midweek.

Howe will hope these potential changes can see Newcastle immediately bounce back, aiming for another positive result domestically with the Magpies unbeaten in their last six games in the Premier League.