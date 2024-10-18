In an international break full of positives on the injury front for Eddie Howe, Newcastle United have been handed yet another boost with one long-term absentee now in line for a return.

Newcastle injury news

Barring the continued absence of Jamaal Lascelles and Sven Botman, who suffered ACL injuries last season, Newcastle are all but back to full strength ahead of their meeting with Brighton & Hove Albion fresh from the international break this weekend. This means that both Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak are in line for much-needed returns, with the former potentially making his first start of the season.

Meanwhile, Isak's return will mark his first appearance since Newcastle's 3-1 defeat at the hands of Fulham towards the end of September. Without the Swede, the Magpies have been without a goal from open play in 270 minutes of football in all competitions - a run that Wilson should also help to end of course.

Without a Premier League win in three games, the Brighton game suddenly has added importance as Newcastle look to get back on track. With Wilson, Isak and now one other in line for a return though, their fortunes are certainly looking up.

As reported by Chronicle Live, Lewis Miley has returned to Newcastle training for the first time in seven months and is in line to make his first appearance of the season in the coming weeks.

The young midfielder suffered a broken metatarsal in last season's FA Cup quarter-final defeat against Manchester City and has faced a long road to recovery ever since. Now, seven months later, he has battled back well and will hope to put himself back in contention for Howe's side as soon as possible.

Still just 18 years old, Newcastle will likely ease Miley back into action in a run that he'll hope to pick up where he left off at St James' Park.

Newcastle must remain cautious with "brilliant" Miley

Whilst Miley was one of the few positives to emerge from Sandro Tonali's ill-timed suspension last season, the Magpies eventually paid the price for their failure to find other options, with their academy graduate soon suffering a long-term injury. Learning a harsh lesson, Newcastle must not rush Miley back now that he's returned to training. After all, this is a player who could be at the heart of their midfield for years to come.

Starting 17 games for the first team last season, it's clear that Miley has the quality to earn a place under Howe but Newcastle must not run their young talent into the ground before he even has the chance to reach his peak.

Howe will need to act with caution when it comes to the full recovery of a player destined for great things, as the Newcastle boss pointed out last season, telling reporters via The Northern Echo: "I believe there's huge growth in every area of his game - athletically, physically, technically, tactically.

"We'll never stand still with Lewis and will look to continually help him. But what he has got already is a brilliant brain, and that brain allowed him to play so well (against Chelsea)."