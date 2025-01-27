Arsenal put their devastating 2-2 draw with Aston Villa behind them on Saturday with an impressive 1-0 win away to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League.

However, while the win was vital to keep their title chances alive, and the winner was scored by a returning Ricardo Calafiori, neither of those things became the main story.

Instead, Hale End product Myles Lewis-Skelly was the one to grab all the headlines, as his fairly innocuous tactical foul on Matt Doherty late on in the first half saw him sent off, in a decision that the Gunners are expected to challenge ahead of the clash with Manchester City next week.

Away from his sending off, the 18-year-old academy gem has been one of the real bright spots in an otherwise disappointing season for Arsenal, and based on recent reports, the club could be about to sign another young talent who could be the perfect teammate to grow alongside the Englishman.

Arsenal move closer to signing promising talent

According to a recent report from the Guardian's Ed Aarons, Arsenal are now hopeful of signing Norwegian wonderkid Sverre Nypan.

In fact, Aarons has revealed that the North Londoners held 'further talks' to sign the youngster and that he is now close to making a decision on his future having faced competition from Manchester City for his signature.

It's understood that he met Arsenal officials on Sunday and it would appear as though that meeting has gone rather well.

Nypan is expected to be available for £10m according to the report with Arsenal now in pole position to seal a switch according to Miguel Delaney of the Independent.

While that is a lot of money for someone so young, he looks like he could be worth it, especially as he could be the perfect player for Lewis-Skelly to develop alongside.

Why Nypan would be a great teammate for Lewis-Skelly

So, there are a few reasons why signing Nypan would not only be good for Arsenal overall, but also for Lewis-Skelly, and the first is his age.

At 18 years old, the Norwegian gem is the same age as the Hale End star, and while that might not sound like much of a big deal, it means the pair should be able to develop together, make similar impacts within the first team, and in the process, build a rock solid understanding of one another's game due to the fact they'll be spending their formative years playing together.

The second reason is similar: the pair will likely be playing very close to one another on the pitch.

For example, while the Rosenberg star can play in a few positions, he's at his best in the middle of the park as an "all-phase midfielder with the ability to control the pace of the game," per respected analyst Ben Mattinson.

For his part, the Islington-born prospect has been playing as an inverted left-back this season, as demonstrated by his heatmap, meaning that, should he maintain this role for the foreseeable future, he'll be consistently tucking in alongside Nypan in the midfield should they both start.

Lewis-Skelly's positional versatility Position DM LB CM Appearances 26 19 10 Goals 2 0 1 Assists 3 1 6 All Stats via Transfermarkt

However, for much of his time in the academy, the England U19 ace played in defensive and central midfield, so should Arteta be able to get a run of games out of Calafiori without him suffering yet another injury, then Lewis Skelly could see his primary role in the first team become that of a midfielder.

Therefore, Lewis-Skelly could realistically be playing directly alongside the "exciting talent," as dubbed by scout Jacek Kulig, in a couple of seasons, and if that is the case, then their understanding of each other's game will surely only strengthen, which in turn could see them become a brilliant partnership in the middle of the park.

Ultimately, while there is always an element of risk in signing such a young player from a league outside Europe's top five leagues, Nypan, whom Mattinson claims has "world-class potential," looks to be something special, and alongside Lewis-Skelly, Arteta could have an incredible duo.