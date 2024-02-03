A Leeds United mainstay is expecting to leave Elland Road alongside the out-of-contract Luke Ayling this summer, according to reliable journalist Phil Hay.

Summer of change expected at Leeds

As the Whites continue their battle for Premier League promotion under Daniel Farke, amid a fierce battle for the second automatic spot with the likes of Ipswich Town and Southampton, a summer of change is anticipated.

Leeds put pen to paper on a loan move for Burnley defender Connor Roberts over the January transfer window, and the Wales international has already suggested that he is more than open to staying permanently.

“It’s something I couldn’t turn down," said Roberts on his move to Leeds (via The Athletic).

“Football’s a funny game so I’ll be doing my very best to make a good impression on and off the pitch and maybe in the future it can change from a straight loan. At the moment, it’s just about coming here and trying to help. To be a bit-part player for Burnley this year has been a slight disappointment."

There is also the small matter of players who could end up departing Leeds, regardless of whether they do manage to climb up from the Championship.

Wilfried Gnonto has been regularly linked with a Leeds exit, while a fair few squad members have terms expiring later in 2024.

Leeds deals expiring in 2024 Contract Joe Rodon End of loan (Spurs) Jaidon Anthony End of loan (Bournemouth) Connor Roberts End of loan (Burnley) Jamie Shackleton Expires June 30 Sam Byram Expires June 30 Stuart Dallas Expires June 30 Liam Cooper Expires June 30 Luke Ayling Expires June 30

Joe Rodon, Jaidon Anthony and Roberts' temporary deals mean they're set to return to their parent clubs in the summer as things stand, while the likes of Jamie Shackleton, Sam Byram, Stuart Dallas and club captain Liam Cooper are also out of contract.

Luke Ayling is among the names set to depart Leeds when his deal runs out, and while he is currently at Middlesbrough on loan, it's arguably a formality that he'll depart for Boro permanently - with the Riversiders able to sign him on a Bosman when summer comes around.

Cooper anticipating Leeds exit with Ayling

As the long-serving right-back is set to depart, Hay of The Athletic has now claimed that Cooper is anticipating a Leeds exit this summer and doesn't believe he'll be penning fresh terms with the club.

“Farke told the club that their main task for January was to prevent any cherry-picking, which they did," said Hay.

“In the further reaches of the squad, interest developed in club captain Liam Cooper, including an in-division approach from Blackburn Rovers last week, but in contrast to Ayling, Leeds made it clear to Cooper that they expected him to see out the last six months of his contract. Cooper, 32, does not anticipate an extension but will see his 10th season at Elland Road through to the end.”

The Scotsman has made around 280 appearances for Leeds since joining, making 14 appearances this term, but has been slightly more bit-part. Nevertheless, he has been a faithful servant over many years - featuring for them in every league campaign since 2014/15.

There is little wonder fellow past ever-presents like Ayling have called him a "big player" for the club.

“He’s been our captain and been a rock at the back. I think now players and fans are starting to see what a big player he is for us," said the defender to LUTV a few years ago.