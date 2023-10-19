Leeds United are a club that have a rich history of youth production, having pumped out a steady stream of stars across numerous years now, many of which are still in circulation at the top of the game even today.

The likes of Kalvin Phillips just won a treble last season with Manchester City alongside Scott Carson, with Aaron Lennon, Danny Rose, Fabian Delph and many more all enjoying fine careers too away from Elland Road.

However, perhaps most exciting is the crop of academy graduates currently residing in Yorkshire, with Daniel Farke having already proven his willingness to throw them into action regardless of their age.

As such, the spine of his squad boasts youth around every corner, with Illan Meslier, Pascal Struijk, Ethan Ampadu and Georginio Rutter giving way to the likes of Archie Gray, Joe Gelhardt, Wilfried Gnonto and Crysencio Summerville.

It is astounding just how reliant the Whites have become on their youth, with it marking an impressive fall-back option following their relegation from the Premier League last term. Given they sit fifth after 11 games too, there is every reason to believe that such a youth-focused outfit could mount a genuine push for promotion too.

Leeds' most famous academy graduates PL appearances PL goal contributions Major Trophies Won Alan Smith 284 64 2 Aaron Lennon 416 100 1 James Milner 624 144 12 Fabian Delph 204 17 7 Kalvin Phillips 64 4 4

However, whether they achieve that or not, there are some key positions that will need filling come the conclusion of this campaign.

Joe Rodon may be impressing for now, but he cannot fill Liam Cooper's boots forever, given he is set to return to his parent club Tottenham Hotspur. So, perhaps the former Norwich City boss could look to his academy once again, seeking to promote the next promising centre-back and mould him in his image.

How good was Liam Cooper?

Although injuries have riddled the Scotsman in recent years, few around Yorkshire have forgotten just how impressive the man mountain was in engineering their 2020 promotion, and the exceptional first year back in the top flight that followed.

However, in the same vein, they are also aware that things must move on, and a long-term replacement has become a matter of high priority given the lack of depth in those areas.

Whoever is drafted in must be powerful and domineering, boasting enough leadership qualities to at least offset what they would lose should their club captain move on. And yet, they also need to be able to actually play the game, feeding into their philosophy that allows them to maintain the bulk of possession without panicking on the ball.

This was no better exemplified than through Cooper's 2019/20 term, as he featured 38 times in the Championship, starring at the back. Whilst his 82% pass accuracy was hardly outstanding, it did mark a fine foundation for what was to come upon stepping up into the Premier League. Meanwhile, his 1.8 interceptions, 1.4 tackles and three clearances per game helped his side win 15 clean sheets when he featured, marking a phenomenal return for a side that would walk to the title, via Sofascore.

In fact, Marcelo Bielsa would even seek to laud the 17-cap colossus back in 2019 as he stepped up his return from injury: "He played an hour. He is in good conditions to come back to the team. He has a very good first pass, he is good in the aerial balls, he is our captain and he deserves to be our captain. When he’s inside the team he always makes the team stronger."

It was going to take something special to find someone to live up to these expectations, yet in Rodon they managed to secure the perfect heir, at least for the year.

How is Joe Rodon playing?

Having moved to Spurs from Swansea City, his knowledge of the Championship was already vast before he earned further experience in the Premier League and later Ligue 1.

It seems that this has culminated in producing one of the division's outstanding stoppers, shining as a true defensive warrior with plenty of class to remain a useful asset in the modern game.

As such, when compared to other centre-backs in the next 14 competitions most similar to the Championship, Rodon sits in the top 14% for pass accuracy, the top 10% for interceptions per 90, and the top 1% for aerials won per 90, via FBref.

His influence has been revolutionary, with Farke seeking to laud the impact of the Wales international: "We got the feeling he was prepared and we don’t have to speak about his quality, he knows this league inside out, he was rock solid when he played in this league and that was the reason Tottenham spent so much money on him.

"He has unbelievable pace and it is good when we have to defend that high in the field, it helps. He brings also aerial threat into our game, we have many smaller, not the tallest players, (it’s) also important for us in terms of set-pieces he is strong in duals and build up passes in his technique.

"Also, to find a pass, there is still a few things he can improve. I think in one or two scenes, he took a bit too much risk in terms of stepping in."

So, come May when Leeds will know their future more clearly, not only will they need a Cooper heir, but a Rodon one too. Fortunately, in Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen, the Whites may already have one readymade in the academy.

Who is Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen?

Although the 19-year-old is yet to make a senior appearance, his performances for the U21s will have certainly caught the eye.

After all, the Scotsman was ever-present for the side that achieved promotion to the Premier League 2 Division 1, having impressed throughout the campaign before missing out on automatic promotion on the final day of the season.

They were not to be denied, and Chilokoa-Mullen finished having made 15 appearances, scoring once and starring at the heart of a resolute defence.

Whilst their shared nationality helps to earn comparisons to Cooper, his own rendition of his play style offers further similarities, as he noted after penning his first professional contract: "I'm a player who reads the game quite well and I like to defend on the front foot, I want to keep learning under the coaching staff and become a better player in general.”

His ability to read the game and snuff out attacks is one that both the former Hull City stalwart and Rodon share, with his qualities sure to have only grown since that 2021 interview.

Having now earned vital experience in earning promotion too, he is surely ready for the step up into senior football, with the 6 foot 2 titan sure to be raring to go at the end of this campaign.