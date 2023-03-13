Leeds United are a side that have been ravaged by injuries over the last season or two, with the last campaign having been particularly marred as their star players all suffered.

Kalvin Phillips, Patrick Bamford and Liam Cooper all faced lengthy spells out, leaving the core of the squad threadbare.

Whilst Javi Gracia has inherited a struggling squad, the benefit for him is that many of the major absentees could be set to make a swift comeback.

Whilst Rodrigo is the outstanding returnee, given how he shouldered much of the goalscoring burden for Jesse Marsch, there is another who might offer an even bigger boost.

The squad will likely feel more enthused to see their captain make a triumphant reinstation, as Liam Cooper nears full health.

When will Liam Cooper be fit for Leeds?

Having awaited late fitness reports on the Scotsman, who did not feature against Brighton and Hove Albion, there is cause to believe that either this weekend or after the international break could see him back ready to play.

The £25k-per-week titan has been a mainstay for numerous managers since his 2014 move but truly announced himself as a top defender under Marcelo Bielsa.

During their first season back in the Premier League, the 31-year-old boasted a 7.10 average rating which was underpinned by an 86% pass accuracy and 2.4 interceptions, 2.7 tackles and 2.7 clearances per 90 (via Sofascore).

Podcaster Jack Collins was full of praise for Cooper during that campaign, as he claimed on the Ranks FC podcast (via This Is Futbol): “I think Liam Cooper is a very, very good footballer and I think the fact that Leeds have struggled when he’s not been in the side is testament to the fact that he is actually crucial – not only on a spiritual level, in that [Sergio] Ramos-esque kind of thing – but actually, technically, bringing the ball out, playing this Bielsa system, he’s a very, very good footballer.”

With how important he has been in the past, his return could at the very least help keep goals from going in whilst Rodrigo’s return seeks to help at the other end of the pitch.

After all, he has already scored ten in the league.

With how the Spaniard is likely the most high-profile returning member, Cooper could actually act as Gracia’s secret weapon to add defensive steel and some much-needed leadership back into the team.