Leeds United will want to immediately get back to winning ways when Hull City make the short trip to Elland Road tonight by seeing off the Tigers in style to remind Ipswich Town and Leicester City that the Whites are there to stay in the hunt for the Championship title.

However, the travelling Tigers won't give the hosts an easy game, with Liam Rosenior's men still in with an outside chance of making the play-offs - especially if they can shock Daniel Farke's side.

Farke will know that he has some selection conundrums to solve ahead of the clash, with a number of Leeds players not at full fitness or sharpness.

Here is what the Leeds predicted XI could look like tonight, as Liam Cooper potentially drops out amidst a reshuffle from the XI that disappointingly picked up just a point against Watford...

1 GK - Ilian Meslier

Illan Meslier will be retained as Leeds' first-choice goalkeeper for the test of Hull tonight, with the French shot-stopper's only absence from the Whites' first-team ranks this season owing to a red card.

The trusted Whites shot-stopper wasn't at his best versus Watford, conceding twice despite only facing five shots on target, but he'll back himself to pick up a clean sheet tonight and bounce back regardless.

2 RB - Sam Byram

The first reshuffle from the back four that faced off against Watford could see Sam Byram move over from left-back to right-back, with Archie Gray then pushed into a midfield spot.

Byram didn't have the most eventful showing against the Hornets, but was still solid enough when Tom Cleverley's men marauded forward, with the ex-Norwich City man winning nine duels alongside five successful tackles.

3 CB - Joe Rodon

Joe Rodon will remain in the heart of defence for the tricky clash with Hull tonight, having been somewhat let down by his centre-back partner Liam Cooper last time out.

The Tottenham Hotspur loanee was crucial to Leeds not being breached more in the 2-2 draw, completing one vital last-ditch tackle in the contest to ensure Leeds kept up their mightily impressive unbeaten streak this calendar year in the Championship with a share of the points.

4 CB - Ethan Ampadu

Another minor reshuffle could see Ethan Ampadu return alongside Rodon in defence, after Cooper's return to the XI proving to be the wrong call by Farke at Vicarage Road.

The Scottish centre-back was ropey throughout his below-par 64 minutes in Hertfordshire, which could open the door for Farke to bring Ampadu back into the defence to shore up the Whites tonight.

5 LB - Junior Firpo

The final switch in the Leeds back four could see Junior Firpo come into the side at left-back, after an impactful cameo for the former Barcelona man against Tom Cleverley's Hornets last time out.

Winning the only duel that came his way from the 26-minute runout he was handed, Firpo also looked calm on the ball and ready to make things happen going forward, with just four misplaced passes from his 38 attempts.

Given a generous 7/10 rating by football journalist Joe Donnohue in his post-match thoughts despite only being on the pitch barely 30 minutes, it wouldn't be a shock to see Firpo back in the lineup to take on Hull.

6 CM - Glen Kamara

Glen Kamara will remain in Farke's starting XI for Hull even if there's a change in the back four, with the ex-Rangers man solid enough against Watford in the holding midfield role.

The Whites number eight would come away from the entertaining contest with a 95% passing accuracy next to his name, on top of winning six of his eight duels.

Therefore, there are no real grounds to axe such a steady figure in the Whites team for Hull tonight.

7 CM - Archie Gray

There are grounds, however, to push Archie Gray further forward next to Kamara owing to Cooper's torrid time against Watford, meaning a rejig is necessary.

Gray hasn't regularly played in this position in the Leeds senior ranks, but will be more than capable stepping up to fill in for Ampadu relocating to centre-back tonight, with the 18-year-old scoring on international duty recently from a midfield berth.

The Leeds number 22 also arguably struggled at right-back in the last game, squandering possession 16 times. Could he shine more brightly alongside Kamara in a position switch?

8 RM - Daniel James

With Wilfried Gnonto ruled out by Farke ahead of the clash with the Tigers, it's a no-brainer to keep Daniel James at right wing to take on Liam Rosenior's challengers.

The Welshman struggled to get going against Watford, only mustering up one shot on goal all night, but will be raring to be back to his electric best against Hull to steer his title-chasing side to three points again.

9 CAM - Georginio Rutter

Georginio Rutter also failed to spark into life against the Hornets on Friday night, and was hauled off by Farke in the 74th minute after an unusually quiet showing from the Frenchman.

It's not such a drop-off that warrants being axed from the XI altogether, but his German manager will want to see Rutter get more involved, and back to being at his explosive best at Elland Road, having only accumulated 12 accurate passes against Watford.

10 LM - Crysencio Summerville

Crysencio Summerville's sublime first-half strike against Watford was somewhat dampened by the full-time score, but the Dutchman's graceful effort alone will be more than enough to see him stay in the lineup today.

The Leeds number ten stepped up when other attackers looked flat and lost, firing four shots on the Hornets net and mustering up three successful dribbles to constantly bamboozle the hosts.

11 ST - Patrick Bamford

Mateo Joseph's crucial late equaliser from off the bench last time out could see Farke make a drastic swap up top, but with the Leeds manager keeping his faith in Patrick Bamford up to this point, the experienced ex-Chelsea man could still get the nod tonight.

Bamford will know he has to up his displays, though, having managed zero shots on the Watford goal, so he might soon see his lone striker spot taken up by somebody fresher without an improvement.

Predicted Leeds lineup in full vs Hull: GK - Meslier; RB - Byram, CB - Rodon, CB - Ampadu, LB - Firpo; CM - Kamara, CM - Gray; RM - James, CAM - Rutter, LM - Summerville; ST - Bamford