A senior player has agreed to join a new club after deciding to quit Leeds United this summer, with a medical now booked in and the formalities of a move apparently completed.

Leeds lose host of key players in summer transfer window

Daniel Farke will be pleased with how his Whites side have begun the 2024/2025 Championship campaign, especially considering how they were forced to sell a host of key players over the summer transfer window.

Related Leeds fans should be excited about 19 y/o academy gem who's the next Joseph Leeds United have a top young star on their hands who could soon be ready for first team action.

Crysencio Summerville, who finished last season as Leeds' second tier top scorer with 20 goals, completed a £25 million move to West Ham in what was a tough transfer to take for Farke and supporters - but the Dutchman was always likely to seek a top flight opportunity.

Leeds were also powerless when Brighton triggered Georginio Rutter's £40 million release clause just minutes before it was going to expire, robbing Farke of a crucial asset who scored seven goals and bagged a further 15 assists in the Championship alone last term.

Archie Gray's £40 million switch to Tottenham prompted a heartbroken status from the club too, given the English sensation is widely regarded as one of the country's brightest young talents, and he could've become an Elland Road legend.

Leeds United's next Championship fixtures Match Date Burnley (home) September 14 Cardiff City (away) September 21 Coventry City (home) September 28 Norwich City (away) October 1 Sunderland (away) October 4

"Understanding the attraction of Premier League and European football, the club, with a heavy heart, agreed the transfer, but the move has strengthened the board’s resolve to ultimately return Leeds to a position where it can meet the footballing ambitions of even its brightest stars," said Leeds in a statement (via Ben Jacobs).

"Whilst we understand that supporters will be hugely disappointed to lose such a home-grown talent, and a family name so synonymous with Leeds United, the move improves the club’s chance to compete for automatic promotion next season by increasing our ability to build a competitive squad within the league’s financial control regulations. "Everyone at Leeds United is heartbroken to see one of our own depart."

Alongside having to wave goodbye to these former stars, Leeds also bid farewell to faithful club servant Liam Cooper, who left the Yorkshire side on a free after making 284 appearances in all competitions.

Liam Cooper reaches agreement to join CSKA Sofia after Leeds exit

The Scotsman, who spent 10 years at Leeds before the expiry of his contract, has been in talks to join CSKA Sofia in Bulgaria.

According to the Bulgarian Telegraph Agency, via sports writer Metodi Shumanov on X, it is believed Cooper has reached a full agreement to join CSKA Sofia on a free transfer from Leeds, and a medical has been booked in for the 33-year-old.

CSKA are one of Bulgaria's most successful ever sides, having won 31 league titles, 21 Bulgarian cups and four super cups, so it is likely Cooper could now add a few trophies to his personal cabinet before hanging up his boots.