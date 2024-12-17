A very highly-rated forward is now keen on joining Chelsea, with the Blues also reaching out to his representatives for potential transfer talks ahead of January.

Chelsea in the market for new striker despite Nicolas Jackson form

Enzo Maresca's side are currently the Premier League's top scorers and have been absolutely imperious going forward since the very start of 2024/2025, but that hasn't stopped them from looking at potential new striker options.

Nicolas Jackson's strike against Brentford took the Senegal international's tally to nine goals from 16 appearances in all competitions so far this season, as the former Villarreal star continues his impressive form under Maresca as a player capable of leading their line.

Christopher Nkunku has supplied plenty of goals off the bench as well, yet Chelsea chiefs reportedly remain on the lookout for another prolific scorer as we fast approach 2025.

Chelsea's next Premier League fixtures Date Everton (away) December 22 Fulham (home) December 26 Ipswich Town (away) December 30 Crystal Palace (away) January 4 Bournemouth (home) January 14

Reliable journalists like Simon Phillips have previously claimed that BlueCo are targeting the likes of Viktor Gyokeres, Benjamin Sesko, Victor Osimhen and Victor Boniface as potential options, but it is likely all of these forwards would cost Chelsea a marquee fee.

Another number nine who may be more obtainable, and one who's shining in the Premier League right now, is Ipswich Town star Liam Delap.

The former Man City starlet has really impressed for a club competing at the bottom end of the table - scoring six goals in all competitions and putting in some Man of the Match displays - which has attracted attention from Stamford Bridge.

It is reliably believed that Chelsea have made contact with Ipswich over signing Delap already, holding talks with both the club and his agents (Simon Phillips), but the Tractor Boys are understandably reluctant to part company with such a key player mid-season.

However, whether it be mid-season or next summer, any interested side - apart from City who possess a £20 million buy-back clause - would have to pay around £42 million to obtain his signature.

This price tag appears doable on the service for Chelsea, and they've now been assisted by Delap's reported stance over making a move to west London.

Liam Delap keen on joining Chelsea after talks with agents

According to TEAMtalk, Delap is interested in the prospect of joining Chelsea, even if the player is focused on doing a good job at Portman Road and the task at hand to avoid relegation.

The 21-year-old's representatives have also held talks with Chelsea, as has been reported by other media sources, so it appears they're seriously laying groundwork over a potential deal for Delap, as multiple media outlets continue to report contact and discussions.

Homegrown, young and becoming more and more proven in the top flight, it is clear to see why Chelsea are keen, and Maresca already knows the player well from their time together at Eastlands.

"He has a special quality. He is a different type of striker. The goal is offside, but he is there. I am happy for him," said Pep Guardiola on Delap three years ago.

“He is 18-years-old. One of the precious values you have to be in that age is to be patient. If you fight in every training session, it will pay off in your career and you will get what you deserve."