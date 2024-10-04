Despite earning four points in their last two matches, Danny Rohl and Sheffield Wednesday have little reason to be in high spirits after suffering a double injury blow ahead of their trip to Coventry City.

Sheffield Wednesday injury news

The Owls were already without Dominic Iorfa and Nathaniel Chalobah against Bristol City, but have now seen their injury issues double in frustrating fashion. As a hectic winter period of fixtures approaches too, Rohl will be well aware that now is the perfect time for his side to be picking up some vital points. As things stand, his side look set for another relegation scrap, with eight points from eight games leaving them just a point clear of the Championship's dropzone.

Meanwhile, a trip to Coventry up next represents the chance to make it three games without defeat and secure a victory that would see them jump above their opponents in the league table. Rohl's task has already become that much harder, however, following two injury blows against Bristol.

One of those moments of frustration came when Olaf Kobacki limped off having initially come off the bench to make an impact in search of a winning goal only to add to the Owls' earlier woes when Liam Palmer was forced off at the break. As confirmed by Rohl, both Palmer and Kobacki are now doubts for Sheffield Wednesday's trip to Coventry.

The manager told reporters, as relayed by The Star: "They both have a little bit of problems with the muscle and you never know what it means.

"Sometimes it can be it is just a little stretched and there is a chance for Saturday. But you see on my bench I have more options this season, to have an impact and to see if we need anybody. It is now one game and then I look to the schedule after the international break, it will be tough as well.”

"Excellent" Palmer is still crucial for Sheffield Wednesday

At 33 years old, Palmer remains an important figure in the Sheffield Wednesday dressing room. The right-back, who can also play central midfield and centre-back, has seen it all during a career full of ups and downs for the Owls and as they look to avoid relegation once again, his experience should prove to be vital.

It's experience that Rohl may have to cope without against Coventry, however, in what could result in a system change and a place for Yan Valery at right-back.

Of course, no matter what the manager changes, everyone will be well aware of Palmer's potential absence. The praise that the likes of Joe Crann have sent his way in the past highlights his impact, with The Star's Sheffield Wednesday reporter dubbing the £12,000-a-week star "excellent" back in March.

Whilst looking to make it three games without defeat in the Championship, Sheffield Wednesday will also be hoping to avoid any added injuries against Coventry.