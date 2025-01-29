Still languishing in 12th in the Premier League table, there is perhaps a growing acceptance at Manchester United that throwing money at the problem simply isn't the answer, with the club's longstanding recruitment record ensuring a more measured approach is required moving forward.

Not that there is any money to fork out it would seem, yet any business done must be carried out carefully, with United needing to break the cycle of high-profile, mega-money signings that have littered the last decade. £70m on Casemiro, £86m on Antony - the list goes on.

This new INEOS regime will, hopefully, aim to buck the trend, with the imminent capture of Lecce's 20-year-old wing-back, Patrick Dorgu pointing toward a youth-centric approach to recruitment, having notably fended off Real Madrid for teenager Leny Yoro over the summer.

There might be those pleading for readymade additions to be brought in to bolster Ruben Amorim's ranks - not least in the centre-forward berth - yet if this is to be a long-term project, then long-term signings are the way to go.

With that in mind, there is a world in which Dorgu's £30m arrival could be followed by the acquisition of an even younger European sensation, if recent reports are to be believed.

Man Utd's search for a forward

Antony now plies his trade on loan at Real Betis. Alejandro Garnacho remains a leading target for both Napoli and Chelsea. Marcus Rashford appears to have fallen behind Amorim's 63-year-old goalkeeping coach, Jorge Vital, in the squad pecking order. A new forward is a must.

Amid the depleting attacking options at Amorim's disposal, Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg has reported that the Red Devils are "considering entering the race" to sign Bayern Munich starlet, Mathys Tel, should Rashford or Garnacho depart before Monday's deadline.

As per Plettenberg, the 19-year-old has decided to leave the Bundesliga giants in the winter window after failing to feature in three of Bayern's last four league games, with the battle now on to see just who can claim his signature.

This has been followed up by respected Tottenham Hotspur insider, Paul O Keefe, who has claimed that the player "wants" to join the Old Trafford side before the window slams shut, thus handing United a huge advantage in this transfer tug-of-war.

Why Mathys Tel could shine at Man Utd

Lauded for his "mind-blowing" form for Bayern last season by talent scout Jacek Kulig, after scoring ten goals and providing six assists from just ten starts in all competitions, the teenager has yet to fire so far this term, having registered just a single goal contribution across all fronts.

With 23-goal hero Harry Kane still the main man in attack - and with Vincent Kompany boasting a wealth of options on the flanks, including Leroy Sane, Kingsley Coman and Serge Gnabry - Tel has been a bystander to proceedings at the Allianz Arena of late, hence the need to start afresh elsewhere.

The ex-Rennes sensation - who boasts 23 goals and assists from 82 games in Germany - would be a truly exciting addition to the Old Trafford ranks, having been hailed as an "elite-level goalscorer" by analyst Ben Mattinson.

What also works in the Frenchman's favour is his likeness to a current star of the United crop, in the form of Amad, with the pair deemed to be similar players among those in their position across Europe's top five leagues, as per FBref.

Amad, it must be said, has been a shining light this season in Manchester, pulling off a string of standout displays, including late strikes away to both Manchester City and Liverpool, having also grabbed a crucial 12-minute hat-trick against Southampton earlier this month.