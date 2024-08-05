It was a slow start to the summer transfer window for Arsenal but it does appear as though the Gunners have now woken up.

Just a few days ago they confirmed the arrival of Italian defender Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna and they are now reportedly closing in on Mikel Merino's signature.

A £25m fee has allegedly been agreed between Arsenal and Real Sociedad, a bargain fee for a player of his quality.

So, what's next on the agenda for Edu and Co before the window slams shut later this month?

Arsenal target Premier League sensation

The Gunners are also focusing their efforts on bolstering the forward line this summer. Knowing they need cover for Bukayo Saka, the likes of Pedro Neto and another Spain international in Nico Williams have been targeted.

There's also that elusive striker. Will they? Won't they? Kai Havertz's displays in the back half of last season shunted Arsenal's priorities a tad.

Still, they continue to be linked with players such as Viktor Gyokeres and Victor Osimhen. Might there be an opportunity to repeat their Gabriel Jesus masterclass, however?

talkSPORT report this weekend that Arsenal have 'expressed an interest' in signing Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez this summer.

The Argentine, who has competed at both Copa America and the Olympics, has been the subject of a lot of speculation in recent weeks, with Chelsea another interested party.

City are now thought to be braced for a potential bid from Arsenal, however.

What Alvarez could offer to Arsenal

Goals and assists; plenty of them. The Argentina international played as the focal striker for a large part of last season with Erling Haaland on the sidelines but it's just off the centre forward, in the pockets, where he can wreak havoc for defences.

The scorer of 19 goals and creator of 13 assists in 2023/24, he was on fire for Pep Guardiola's side but with the lingering threat of Haaland there, he could depart like Jesus did in search of more consistent starts.

A truly wonderful player, the World Cup winner could be the added firepower and creativity to get Arsenal over the line in their pursuit of Premier League glory.

He knows the division, knows how to win trophies and at the age of 24, is yet to even reach his prime. This is a player with the potential to become one of the best in the world in his position.

At the moment, Arsenal's system doesn't particularly cater to his role as more of a no.10 but it would cater for a false 9, the position Havertz thrived in under Arteta's wing last season.

With that in mind, he could create quite the combination with another potential arrival in Merino.

It's believed that the Spaniard will occupy the Xhaka role as the 8 in Arteta's side, meaning that he is likely to link up heavily with whoever plays up top.

Last term, the Sociedad star contributed with eight goals and five assists but his ability to provide progressive passes warranted more goal involvements than that.

He ranked inside the top 15% of LaLiga midfielders for progressive passes per 90, meaning that more often than not, Alvarez would be in position to receive the ball. Also sitting inside the best 23% for through balls per 90 minutes, the Man City star wouldn't just demand the ball to feet, but also in behind, knowing Merino is likely to find him.

Julian Alvarez - last four seasons Season (club) Games Goals Assists 2020/21 (River Plate) 46 24 15 2021/22 (River Plate) 26 18 6 2022/23 (Man City) 49 17 5 2023/24 (Man City) 54 19 13 Stats via Transfermarkt.

So, there's one potential upside. What's another? Well, his style of play has been compared to Arsenal great Dennis Bergkamp by pundit Martin Keown.

Speaking last season, the former defender said: "He reminds me of Bergkamp because he starts as a striker and he just sort of wanders into that [midfield] position, and you're wondering who is going to pick him up. It's his intelligence of movement really, when he wanders into that little spot [in the midfield]. He's always looking for that little space."

The Dutchman really was a master of that position, hailed as "the greatest number 10" in Premier League history by Micah Richards and "a dream for a striker" by Thierry Henry, he could conjure up moments of magic and like Alvarez, could score and assist.

He left Highbury behind having scored 120 goals and provided 112 assists in 420 matches for the Londoners. If Alvarez arrived, it would take quite something to live up to that billing but they certainly possess similar attributes and characteristics.