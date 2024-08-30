Tottenham Hotspur were never expected to be active on transfer deadline day with the Lilywhites satisfied that they have everything they need after the big £65m addition of Dominic Solanke.

The striker is already injured and looks set to miss matchweek four of the Premier League but is an exciting signing, alongside the likes of promising Archie Gray and Wilson Odobert.

There may well be a concern that Spurs haven't done enough to improve their starting XI but Ange Postecoglou certainly has an exciting crop of youngsters at his disposal.

So, despite their lack of late activity in the window, they have still been active in some sort of way.

Tottenham's activity on transfer deadline day

There isn't much to report from a Spurs perspective but they have been working behind the scenes on a couple of things

Giovani Lo Celso's exit has finally happened with the midfielder heading back to Spain where he will join former loan side Real Betis.

It's hardly exciting news, but there has been an element of fun attached to the deal. That's because Spurs have sealed a deal that gives them an option to buy Betis star Jhonny Cardoso in the future.

That's according to Fabrizio Romano who provided the information in post on X this Friday evening.

Spurs' answer to Declan Rice

A midfielder, Cardoso is someone who has an exciting future in the game and if Spurs do eventually exercise that option to buy the player, they could well unearth their answer to Arsenal sensation Declan Rice.

The £105m man has been sensational since signing for the Gunners and was named in the PFA Team of the Year for last season. Thus, Spurs surely wouldn't turn their noses at signing a player in a similar mould.

Cardoso, aged just 22, has similar qualities. Those are outlined by analyst Ben Mattinson who once hailed the player, suggesting he is "great at winning aerial duels and progressing play from deep." That certainly sounds like Rice.

The numbers will help us do the talking too. According to FBRef, the Betis star ranks in the top 6% of positionally similar players in Europe for tackles per 90 and the best 1% for interceptions. He's also in the top 4% for aerials won, suggesting his reading of the game - like Rice - is first-class.

Here's how he stacks up when we compare some of those statistics to Arsenal's club-record signing.

Cardoso vs Rice: 23/24 League Stats Stat (per 90 mins) Cardoso Rice Goals 0.07 0.20 Assists 0.14 0.22 Progressive passes 3.04 7.77 Pass success % 84.2% 88.9% Tackles attempted 3.24 2.32 Successful tackles 1.96 1.42 Blocks 1.35 1.03 Aerials won 2.57 1.09 Successful take-ons 0.74 0.59 Stats via FBRef.

So, while Rice evidently contributes more in the final third, there is a layer of similarities to be seen in the defensive phases of play. They are successful with a similar number of tackles and blocks and while Cardoso reigns supreme in the air, they are both highly competent in physical duels.

You've also got a similar number of take-ons there, suggesting they manoeuvre the ball past players at a similar rate.

Spurs wanted to sign a midfielder this summer and although Cardoso isn't one for now, in 2025 they could see their own Rice walking through the halls of the training ground.