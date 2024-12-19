It might not have been the perfect performance, but last night's League Cup win over Crystal Palace was just what Arsenal needed.

Mikel Arteta's side have been receiving plenty of flak - justifiably - following their dismal 0-0 draw with Everton on the weekend, but last night's win showed they can still be devastating in open play.

That said, the first half was concerning, as the Gunners went into the break trailing 1-0 and looking blunt in attack.

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Arsenal Statistics Crystal Palace 71% Possession 29% 6 Big Chances 1 3 Goal 2 12 Total Shots 8 4 Corners 2 551 Passes 225 9 Tackles 30 12 Free Kicks 7 All Stats via Sofascore

Fortunately, things looked very different after halftime, and while there were a few brilliant performances in that second half, two players changed the game, including Gabriel Jesus.

Gabriel Jesus' game vs Crystal Palace

So, the first thing to say is that, like the rest of his teammates, Jesus was incredibly underwhelming in the first half last night.

However, once he came out for the second 45, he looked like a different animal and took the game by the scruff of its neck.

The former Manchester City star had the Eagles backline absolutely terrified, and justifiably so, as after making run after run in behind, he had bagged himself a brilliant hat trick within just 36 minutes of the restart.

Unsurprisingly, the Brazilian phenom left the watching press flabbergasted, with the Standard's Simon Collings writing that it was a 'dream night' for the 'majestic' forward and awarding him a 9/10 match rating.

In all, it was an almost perfect display from Jesus, and while he's been a clear second choice to Kai Havertz since the turn of the year, he simply must start against Palace in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

That said, there was another Arsenal star who was just as influential in the result last night, a star who didn't even start the game: Martin Odegaard.

Martin Odegaard's game vs Crystal Palace

Now, while it was likely down to resting him, Arteta's decision to bench Odegaard last night could also have been down to his really poor display against Everton on Saturday afternoon.

Regardless, whatever the reason was for him not starting against Palace, the manager had to bring his captain on for the second half to try and change the game, which is just what he did.

The midfield "wizard," as dubbed by former footballer Babayele Sodade, was simply sublime against the South Londoners, appearing here, there and everywhere, helping out in defence and picking up two assists, which, as journalist Charles Watts said, completely "changed the game" for his team.

The former Real Madrid wonderkid impressed the Standard's Collings as well, who gave him an 8/10 match rating on the night, writing that it was a true 'captain's performance.'

Unsurprisingly, his statistics from the game more than back up such appraisals, as in 50 minutes of action, he completed 30 of 33 passes, played three key passes, completed 100% of his long balls and dribbles, created two big chances, and ultimately provided two assists.

Odegaard's game in numbers Minutes 50' Assists 2 Passing Accuracy 30/33 (91%) Key Passes 3 Long Balls (Accurate) 1 (1) Big Chances Created 2 Dribbles (Successful) 2 (2) Fouls 1 All Stats via Sofascore

Ultimately, while the team as a whole certainly upped their game in the second half last night, both Odegaard and Jesus stood out as Arsenal's best players, and were it not for them, there is every chance Arteta would have to be explaining why his side had just been dumped out of the League Cup yet again.