Well, last night was nothing short of a disaster for Tottenham Hotspur.

Ange Postecoglou's side travelled to Anfield with an incredibly hard-fought 1-0 aggregate lead and a slim but real chance to make it to the League Cup final, but instead of battling to keep that lead or even fighting to extend it, the North Londoners did neither.

Instead, they sat back and watched Liverpool put four past them in a display that might be one of their worst in an already shockingly poor season.

Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Liverpool Statistics Tottenham 4 Goals 0 64% Possession 36% 5 Big Chances 0 26 Total Shots 5 10 Shots on Target 0 14 Corners 4 580 Passes 327 All Stats via Sofascore

Aside from perhaps Djed Spence and, to a lesser extent, Kevin Danso and Archie Gray, there were dire performances across the pitch for the visitors, but two players stood out for all the wrong reasons, including Antonín Kinský.

Kinský's performance vs Liverpool

In the first leg, Kinský was sublime, and many argued that he was the man of the match for his shot-stopping and skills with the ball at his feet, but that couldn't have been further from the reality of his performance last night.

The Czech ace was nervous on the ball and, for some reason, seemingly hellbent on never actually catching it in dangerous situations either, constantly punching it unnecessarily and often into danger.

He should have done better for Cody Gakpo's opener and gave away the penalty for the Reds' second, and while he did pull off a great save from Mohamed Salah in the first half, it was a night to forget for the 21-year-old.

It might sound harsh, but it's an opinion shared by football.london's Alasdair Gold, who awarded him a 4/10 match rating at full-time.

In all, Kinský is still very young for a keeper, and there is every chance he could grow into the number one Spurs need him to be.

However, tonight was an indication that it might take a while for that to happen, and unfortunately for Ange, he wasn't the only starter to struggle, as Dejan Kulusevski was just as poor.

Kulusevski's performance vs Liverpool

There is no denying that when he's on form, Kulusevski is one of the best players in the Premier League, let alone at Spurs, but last night was another game in which he was a million miles from his best.

Postecoglou decided to start the former Juventus star off the right despite how well he's played in midfield this season, and to say he was ineffective would be an understatement.

The Stockholm-born maestro looked almost afraid to take anyone on, and the few times he found himself in a dangerous position, he ended up making the wrong decision.

Kulusevski's game in numbers Minutes 93' Goals 0 Assists 0 Shots on Target 0 Dribbles (Successful) 5 (1) Touches 45 Key Passes 1 Crosses (Accurate) 2 (0) Duels (Won) 12 (2) Lost Possession 14 Fouls 1 All Stats via Sofascore

Again, while this may sound harsh, it's an opinion shared by Gold, who gave him a potentially kind 5/10 match rating and wrote that he 'could barely control the ball' at times, while journalist Hunter Godson pointed out that he looked "shattered."

Unfortunately for the Swede, his statistics don't help his case either, as in 93 minutes, he failed to take a single shot on target on a woeful night in front of goal.

He was uncharacteristically poor with the ball at his feet too, failing with four of five dribble attempts, taking just 45 touches and playing only one key pass.

His woes were compounded by his ability to win duels as well, notably losing ten of the 12 he contested at Anfield.

Ultimately, while Kinský was certainly one of Spurs' worst players last night, Kulusevski was just as poor at the other end of the pitch.