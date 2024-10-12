It is to Brendan Rodgers' credit that he was still able to steer his dominant Celtic side to a domestic double last season, despite having endured a rather limp first transfer window back at the club.

Among those to have arrived in the summer of 2023 was the centre-back pairing of Gustav Lagerbielke and Maik Nawrocki, although the former played a bit-part role before joining FC Twente on loan this summer, while the latter has made just one appearance so far this term and just 14 in total for the Old Firm side.

Marco Tilio, meanwhile, was sent back to his native Australia before he'd even had time to settle in Glasgow, while promising midfielder, Hyeok-kyu Kwon is now on his second temporary stint away from Parkhead, at Hibernian.

Fellow youngster Odin Thiago Holm seemingly can't get a game under Rodgers despite having been tipped to be Matt O'Riley's long-term successor, while on the flanks, both Luis Palma and Hyun-jun Yang have fallen behind long-serving veteran James Forrest, in the attacking pecking order.

Thankfully, it seems, the Hoops have not been set back too greatly by that turbulent period of recruitment, having at least made one solid signing during the 2023/24 campaign which has begun to bear fruit, in the form of Nicholas Kuhn.

Nicholas Kuhn's season in numbers

Having arrived from Austrian side Rapid Vienna back in January, the German winger did endure a mixed first six months in Scottish football, having ended the season with just three goals and three assists in 18 appearances in all competitions for his new side.

That underwhelming return no doubt sparked fears over whether the 24-year-old was yet another wayward signing by those at Celtic Park, although ever since pre-season, the tricky left-footer has looked like a man reborn on that right flank.

A brace against Manchester City back in late July set the tone for what has been a stunning campaign so far for the wing wizard, having already eclipsed his tally from last term with relative ease.

Remarkably, in just 11 appearances in 2024/25 to date, the former Germany U20 international boasts six goals and eight assists in all, with that haul of 14 goal involvements placing him ahead of any other member of the Celtic squad.

Looking now like being the club's new Jota-like superstar, the Hoops could well be keen to snap up an equally as exciting talent on the opposite flank in the near future...

Celtic transfer news

As reported earlier this week, Celtic are believed to be among the clubs who are keen on signing Hammarby youngster Bazoumana Toure, with a move in 2025 potentially in the offing.

The suggestion from GIVEMESPORT is that both the Hoops and Manchester United have sent scouts to watch the 18-year-old in action this season, albeit with another Premier League side - Crystal Palace - showing the most interest at present.

That could ensure that Rodgers and co may have a real battle on their hands to land the in-demand teenager, although forking out the reported £8m transfer fee to secure his signature could well prove worth it indeed.

Why Celtic should sign Bazoumana Toure

Splashing out £8m for a player who has made just 21 senior appearances in his career to date may seem ludicrous, but young Toure certainly warrants that price tag amid what has been a sparkling start to life in Sweden.

Formerly on the books at Ivorian outfit ASEC Mimosas - for whom he made only two appearances - the rising star has dazzled since arriving at Hammarby earlier this year, having been hailed as a "great signing" for the club by talent scout, Jacek Kulig.

Also lauded as a "super player" by Kulig, the Hoops target already boasts seven goals and three assists in just 19 games for his new side, showcasing his ability - like Kuhn - to both get on the scoresheet himself and create chances for others.

A left-footer, also like Kuhn, Toure does in fact typically operate on the left flank, with data analyst Ben Mattinson likening him to Chelsea's Pedro Neto in that regard, albeit while stating that he's a "more intelligent passer" and has "more variance to his game" than the £54m signing.

With the ability also to "burn" any full-back - in the words of Mattinson - the explosive talent would offer a real direct threat down the left, while also boasting the end product to match, having created six 'big chances' in the Allsvenskan in 2024, while averaging 1.8 successful dribbles per game.

Kuhn 2024/25 League stats Stat (*per game) Kuhn (2024/25) Games 7 Goals 3 Assists 4 Big chances created 4 Key passes* 2.0 Tackles* 2.1 Interceptions* 0.3 Balls recovered* 2.6 Successful dribbles* 2.0 Total duels won* 53% Stats via Sofascore

That is not far off Kuhn's record of two successful dribbles per Premiership outing in the early knockings of this season, indicating just what a superstar Celtic could have on their hands if a deal can be struck.

With Kuhn already running defences ragged in recent times, having another fleet-footed starlet on the opposite side could prove too hot to handle, both in the Premiership and in Europe.