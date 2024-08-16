Highlights Cole Palmer's exceptional season earns him contract extension at Chelsea until 2033.

Chelsea may sign PSG's Kolo Muani to bolster attack and replicate Mbappe's success.

Kolo Muani's stats show potential to provide impact and goal threat needed for Chelsea.

After his £40m move from Manchester City last summer, Chelsea forward Cole Palmer has exceeded all expectations in his first campaign at Stamford Bridge.

The 22-year-old registered 22 goals and 11 assists in the Premier League - the most combined goal contributions of any player in England’s top-flight.

As a result, he was handed a contract extension earlier this week, which will take his stay in West London until 2033 at the very least - with Palmer undoubtedly at the centre of Todd Boehly’s project at the club.

He has the ability to build on his stellar campaign in 2024/25 under new boss Enzo Maresca, potentially bolstering his own goalscoring tally whilst helping the club return to Champions League football.

He could be aided in his attempts to increase his assist tally with the signing of one player who has previously been touted with a move to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea could land £75m attacking ace

During the summer transfer window, the Blues have been linked with a whole host of attacking talents to try and provide added firepower to new boss Maresca in his first season at the helm.

They’ve previously been touted with a move to sign PSG’s French forward Randal Kolo-Muani, who could be allowed to leave the Ligue 1 outfit before the closure of the window.

The 25-year-old, who cost PSG £75m last summer, registered 15 goals and assists combined in 2023/24 but could be sacrificed as Luis Enrique’s side attempt to make a move to sign Napoli forward Victor Osimhen.

He could prove to be the Blues’ own version of a talent who has taken European football by storm over the last couple of years, whilst being a dream signing for Palmer.

Why Kolo Muani could be like Mbappe for Chelsea

French international Kylian Mbappé has cemented himself as one of the best players in the world in recent years, starring for PSG alongside Kolo Muani over the last 12 months.

The 25-year-old secured a move to Real Madrid this summer, after a record of 235 goals in his 264 appearances for the club - leaving on a free transfer at the end of his last contract in France.

After his departure from the Parc des Princes, Kolo Muani could be the next player to follow the talent out of the Ligue 1 outfit, swapping France for England in a bid to gain more game time.

His stats from the 2023/24 campaign are very similar to those of Mbappe, with FBref ranking the pair as similar players, potentially allowing the Blues to sign their own version of the world-class sensation, whilst they can both play wide on the left or through the middle.

How Kolo Muani & Mbappe compare for PSG in 2023/24 Statistics (per 90) Kolo Muani Mbappe Games played 28 29 Minutes played 1421 2158 Goals + assists 12 34 Goal per shot on target 0.54 0.42 Shot-on-target accuracy 48% 45% Attempted take-ons 5.5 5.5 Stats via FBref

While he may have registered fewer goals last season, Kolo Muani did manage to achieve a higher goal-per-shot-on-target rate whilst averaging a higher shot-on-target accuracy rate - proving that he’s more accurate with his opportunities in front of goal.

He also matched Mbappé for attempted take-ons, proving his ability with the ball at his feet, making him a great option for Maresca’s possession-based system which requires every player to be comfortable at keeping possession.

Whilst it’s unclear how much a deal for the PSG man would cost the Blues, he would be an excellent signing that could replicate the impact of his compatriot during his stint in Ligue 1.

His record of one goal every 203 minutes during the 2023/24 campaign could hand Maresca the added goal threat that he’s been searching for this summer, which is also why he would be a dream for Palmer due to his ability to make the most of the chances the England international can create.

The former Manchester City man created 17 'big chances' in the Premier League last term but was only rewarded with 11 assists, which suggests that his teammates let him down at times. Therefore, Kolo Muani could come in as a dream addition for Palmer with his threat in front of goal.