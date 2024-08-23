The Premier League is finally back underway, and while their opening game of the season didn't exactly go according to plan, Tottenham Hotspur have a chance to rectify their mistake in front of their fans tomorrow afternoon when they take on Everton.

However, while fans will be eagerly anticipating the club's first home game of the season, reports suggest that Daniel Levy and Co will be continuing their work in the transfer market, looking for potential last-minute deals to ensure Ange Postecoglou has everything he needs for a successful season in the hot seat.

Interestingly, one of the latest stars touted for a move to N17 has won the Champions League within the last four years and has even been compared to the North Londoners' co-vice captain, Cristian Romero.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news

According to a recent report from Spanish publication Sport, Tottenham Hotspur are one of a few Premier League teams interested in signing Barcelona star Andreas Christensen.

Alongside the Lilywhites, the report has revealed that Manchester United and Newcastle United are keen on the former Chelsea ace. However, as things stand, the Red Devils are the North Londoners' most significant competition for his services.

The story claims that while Barça manager Hansi Flick wants to keep the 28-year-old international in Catalonia this summer, an offer of around €25, which converts to £21m, would tempt the club into selling.

It might not be the most exciting of transfers, but given Christensen's vast experience, the low price, Spurs' shaky defence and the fact he's been compared to Romero, it's a deal worth pursuing.

Why Christensen would be a great signing for Spurs

Now, before we look at some of the reasons Christensen would be an excellent pickup for Spurs this summer, let's examine this comparison to Romero and where it has come from.

It mainly stems from FBref, which compared players in similar positions in the 22/23 edition of the Champions League, created a list of the ten most comparable players for each one, and concluded that the Argentine was the fifth most similar centre-back to the Dane in the entire competition.

To get a better understanding of how they came to this conclusion, you only need to take a look at the pair's underlying numbers and the metrics in which they ranked closely to one another, such as non-penalty expected goals plus assists, progressive carries, shots, short passing accuracy, expected assists, clearances and interceptions, all per 90.

A carry is considered progressive if the ball is moved towards the opponent's goal at least 10 yards from its starting point or is carried into the penalty area.

Christensen & Romero Stats per 90 Christensen Romero Non-Penalty Expected Goals + Assists 0.04 0.05 Progressive Carries 1.67 1.36 Shots 0.42 0.30 Short Passing Accuracy 96.5% 92.3% Expected Assists 0.04 0.03 Clearances 1.67 1.82 Interceptions 1.25 1.52 All Stats via FBref for the 22/23 Champions League Campaign

However, the pair also share a couple of other slightly more superficial similarities as well, such as playing for a major club in London and that they are both over 6 feet, with the Lilywhites ace coming in at 6 foot 1 and the Barça star 6 foot 2.

That said, while the comparisons to the Tottenham titan are undoubtedly positive, they aren't the only reasons Levy and Co should look to bring the former Blues ace to North London in the coming week.

One of the biggest things the 28-year-old "cheat code", as dubbed by journalist Domagoj Kostanjsak, could bring to the club is his vast experience, which could prove to be incredibly useful while the club are trying to build a squad full of young and exciting talents.

For example, the Lillerød-born star has won 74 senior caps for Denmark, made 161 appearances for Chelsea, 82 for Borussia Mönchengladbach and 75 for Barcelona.

Moreover, he has won many trophies in his career, from the Champions League in 2021 to La Liga just two years later.

Ultimately, while he might not be a game-changing signing, Christensen would be an intelligent addition to the squad and one that would help solidify the club's sometimes shaky defence, and for the price reported, it seems like a no-brainer.