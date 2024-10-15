This season is potentially a big one for Arsenal and boss Mikel Arteta as they look to make it third time lucky in their hunt for the Premier League title.

The last two campaigns have seen the Gunners come perilously close to ending their two-decade wait for a top-division title, but the investment this summer has added more expectations on the Spaniard.

Riccardo Calafiori and Mikel Merino are just two of the signings made this summer, with their respective talents handing the club an added edge in their hunt for a league triumph.

Arteta’s side have made a solid start to the 2024/25 campaign, registering five wins and two draws from their opening seven league outings - but it could’ve been more had they held on against current champions Manchester City.

Bukayo Saka has continued his excellent form from last season, already registering two goals and seven assists in the Premier League this season.

Fellow attacker Kai Havertz has continued his excellent form on home soil, scoring in the recent league outing against Southampton, making it seven consecutive games in which he has scored at the Emirates.

However, the same can’t be said for one player who’s failed to impress under Arteta during the opening months of the new campaign.

Gabriel Jesus’ stats for Arsenal in 2024/25

After arriving from Manchester City in a £45m deal back in the summer of 2022, Gabriel Jesus arrived at the Emirates with real expectations of transforming the club’s attack.

His transfer brought about huge excitement from the fanbase, with the club finally addressing the attacking department - a part of the squad many thought was the weakest element and subsequently holding them back from progressing up the table.

Whilst his opening campaign demonstrated glimpses of his quality with a tally of 11 goals and seven assists in all competitions, his career in North London has failed to take off with injuries often having an impact on his playing time.

The Brazilian suffered a knee injury at the World Cup in Qatar back in 2022, with various setbacks occurring after his surgery making him an unreliable option for Arteta in recent times.

However, this season he’s put his recent injury woes behind him, subsequently being available for the majority of games, but he’s yet to demonstrate his form from his opening campaign at the Emirates.

The 27-year-old has only started once in the Premier League, failing to register a single goal or assist - often finding himself behind Kai Havertz in the pecking order in North London.

Jesus is lucky he doesn’t find himself further down Arteta’s plans after the club failed to identify a new striker in the summer despite a huge hunt for a new one.

However, the former Manchester City ace yet still may find himself pushed closer to the exit door in the coming months, with the club seemingly ramping up their efforts to improve the forward line.

Arsenal’s hunt for Benjamin Sesko over the summer

Very early on into the summer transfer window, Arsenal identified RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko as a player they wanted to sign in a move to bolster their title ambitions ahead of this season.

Whilst no bid was officially submitted for the 21-year-old forward, the Slovenian international was a name constantly touted with Arteta’s side as the club’s number-one option for the centre-forward role.

However, any move for the talisman was scuppered over the summer, with Sesko signing a new deal with the Bundesliga outfit, deciding to continue his development at Leipzig rather than moving to the Premier League.

His subsequent contract extension saw the Gunners’ hunt for a new striker hit a standstill, with Arteta deciding against a new option at the top of the pitch and waiting for a more capable option rather than spending money for the sake of it.

Whilst they could attempt to convince Sesko to move to the Emirates once more in January, other options are undoubtedly being lined up over a move to the club, including one player who’s caught the eye already this season.

Arsenal interested in Sesko-esque striker

According to CaughtOffside, Arsenal are battling Chelsea for the signing of Bologna striker Santiago Castro ahead of the upcoming January transfer window.

The 20-year-old only moved to the Italian side in January this year but has taken Serie A by storm already during the new campaign.

Castro has already registered three goals and one assist in his opening seven league matches, with the youngster having the potential to improve further given his tender age.

Whilst he may not be as much of a marquee name compared to Sesko, he has produced some incredible figures this season, many of which are better than the Slovenian star.

How Castro & Sesko compare in 2024/25 Statistics Castro Sesko Games played 7 6 Goals scored 3 2 Shot on target accuracy 50% 43% Shots on target per 90 1.6 0.7 Pass accuracy 79% 69% Duels won per 90 5.4 4.7 Touches in opposition box per 90 4.9 3.3 Stats via Squawka

The “complete” Argentinian, as dubbed by analyst Ben Mattinson, is a similar player to Sesko according to FBref, outscoring the Slovenian so far this campaign in their respective leagues, whilst also managing to place more of his efforts on target - providing that added clinical edge Arteta has been searching for.

Castro has also won more duels per 90 whilst achieving a 10% better pass completion rate, making him a perfect fit for the Gunners’ possession-based system.

Whilst it’s unclear how much a deal for the Bologna ace would cost this January, it’s evident that he possesses a lot of quality and attributes that would undoubtedly improve the attacking options currently at Arteta’s disposal.

Given the interest from Premier League rivals Chelsea, the Gunners may have to act quickly to prevent missing out on such a highly-rated young prospect.

Undoubtedly, Sesko will remain the number one option to many, but Castro has showcased his talent already this season, with the club’s recruitment team potentially needing to monitor him further ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

Any move for the 20-year-old could spell bad news for current striker Jesus, with his lack of impact and injury issues putting his place in the squad at risk, potentially leading to a transfer away from the Emirates to accommodate any move for Castro in the near future.