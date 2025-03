Well, that was not the sort of performance Tottenham Hotspur fans would have been hoping for to kickstart their efforts in the Europa League knockout rounds.

Instead of taking the game to their hosts, Ange Postecoglou's side were timid, predictable and looked bereft of ideas right up to the last few minutes of the game.

If anything, AZ Alkmaar will likely be annoyed that they aren't taking a more considerable lead with them to North London next week.