Tottenham Hotspur made one of the most ambitious attempts of January's transfer window with a £70 million bid for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, but what is the likelihood of Spurs succeeding with a summer approach?

A story which took everyone off-guard was Spurs chairman Daniel Levy's swoop for the England international, and he was even willing to break the club's transfer record in a dramatic late move.

Guehi has just under 18 months left on his Selhurst Park contract, so you can make a very serious case that £70 million is a very generous offer, but it is one that still didn't tempt Palace chairman Steve Parish into doing business midway through the campaign.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge was left stunned by the news on deadline day, praising Palace's solidarity in rebuffing such a mammoth bid considering Guehi's contract situation.