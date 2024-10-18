It is entirely possible that Dan Friedkin decides to make a surprise backroom appointment at Everton, according to an intriguing new update.

The Friedkin Group are already looking to make their presence felt at Goodison Park, having acquired Farhad Moshiri's majority share in the club, hopefully heralding the beginning of an exciting new era for the Blues.

On the transfer front, they are reportedly looking to beat Manchester United to the signing of teenage Fluminense forward Kaua Elias, looking to get the better of Sir Jim Ratcliffe in the process. They are also believed to be battling with Chelsea for Bologna attacking ace Santiago Castro.

The future of Sean Dyche as manager is also a major talking point and something that The Friedkin Group have to consider, with the Englishman battling to save his job after a less-than-satisfactory start to the new Premier League season - one that has seen just one win come their way into the opening seven matches.

A recent update claimed that Everton were looking at bringing back former boss David Moyes on an interim basis, prior to replacing him with Jose Mourinho at the end of the season, in what would be a blockbuster appointment ahead of the move to Bramley Moore Dock next summer. They aren't the only individuals reportedly being eyed up, however, with current Besiktas manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst also seen as an option.

Friedkin eyeing big appointment at Everton

According to a fresh update from Corriere dello Sport [via Sport Witness], Everton boss Friedkin could "absolutely" hire Lina Souloukou as the Blues' new CEO, in a high-profile backroom appointment.

This is despite The Friedkin Group sacking her from the same role at Roma a month ago, amid uproar from their supporters over her decision to sack manager Daniele De Rossi, who is a legendary figure at the club. She was even put under police protection, such was the level of unrest from the Giallorossi fanbase.

Everton supporters will rightly be intrigued by this update for many years, not least because it shows that The Friedkin Group are willing to make "surprise moves", as the report alludes to. It appears as though Souloukou was only fired due to the De Rossi situation and because the fans wanted her gone, rather than her performing badly at her job.

For that reason, she could represent a positive option to come in and be one of the most high-profile figures at Everton, helping ensure that the day-to-day running of the club is far more seamless than has proven to be the case for much of Moshiri's reign.

Souloukou is 15 years of experience in football, so she would be coming in as a figure who knows the game inside out, and the fact that Friedkin already knows her and her strengths so well can only be a good thing, even if she has been the subject of a sacking recently.