Sincil Bank

Key information about Sincil Bank

The Sincil Bank Stadium, or now more commonly known as LNER Stadium for sponsorship reasons, is the home of Lincoln City and was built in 1895. Located in the city of Lincoln in England, the ground is overlooked by the famous Lincoln Cathedral.

Its current capacity stands at 10,130 and has a pitch size of 101m x 65m with no running track and no undersoil heating but it does have natural grass on the surface.

As far as records go, in the clash against Derby County in 1967, the number of supporters in the stands was reportedly around 23,000, which is yet to be surpassed to this day. The name rights of the stadium have been changed multiple times throughout its history but it’s still colloquially known to fans as ‘Sinny Bank’.

A history of Sincil Bank

Even though they started their journey as an amateur side playing at the John O’Gaunts Ground since their inception back in 1884, Lincoln City quickly moved to Sincil Bank as soon as the stadium was built in 1895. Over the years, however, the ‘Sinny Bank’ would don many names and was passed around with multiple owners along the way.

In 1982 for instance, the club had sold the ground for £225,000 in order to escape the possibility of eviction while also arranging a 125-year lease in the process as well. Luckily for them, the financial situation somewhat improved from that point and until the beginning of the new millennium as the former chairman John Reames bought the ground back from the local council for £175,000.

The stadium itself still went through quite a bit of refurbishment over the years, especially when we compare it to the initial design from its inception, which essentially didn’t amount to much at all. In 1896, an uncovered stand was added to the Southern side and in the early 1900s, the ground’s improvements were boosted by the local Working Men’s Conservative Club who helped develop it even further.

And with improvements, the interest grew and so the capacity had to slowly increase as well. On 28 November 2008, Sincil Bank even had the honour of hosting England U16s’ 2–0 triumph over Scotland U16s to win the Victory Shield. In 2010, Martin Peters also paraded the FIFA World Cup Trophy at the ground as part of the tour.

Finally, in December 2019, the club confirmed they had sold the naming rights of the ground to London North Eastern Railway (LNER) and the new three-year sponsorship deal meant the Sicil Bank was no more and the stadium would indeed be called LNER Stadium henceforth.

Tickets to watch Lincoln City at Sincil Bank

All the tickets to watch Lincoln City at Sincil Bank can be purchased on the team’s official website. The prices are not too high and can be scooped up for £24, which is the highest cost for an adult ticket in category B, and £26 in category A.

Lincoln City also offer season tickets, family bundles with discounts and an option to be seated in the Legends Lounge, which is, of course, much more expensive. Adult season ticket holders can also renew their seat for £349 which essentially amounts to £15.18 per game.

Related Links

https://www.weareimps.com/ – Official website of Lincoln City

https://www.weareimps.com/tickets/ – Lincoln City Ticket Office