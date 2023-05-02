PSG have decided to suspend Lionel Messi in a sensational turn of events.

Reports from France suggest the suspension is for two weeks with immediate effect.

Why has Lionel Messi been suspended by PSG?

The World Cup winner played a part in PSG’s shocking 3-1 defeat to Lorient but just hours after jetted away from France to spend time with his family.

However, his departure wasn’t anywhere local but to none other than Saudi Arabia.

He vacated to the Middle East with his family as part of a contractually obliged trip with the Argentine acting as an ambassador for Saudi tourism.

The trip, however, was not sanctioned by PSG and as a result it’s left senior officials furious with the attacker.

It would appear that not even the greatest player to set foot on planet earth is free from a stern telling off.

The consequence of that is that Messi is now suspended for two weeks by the club.

The 35-year-old happens to be out of contract in the summer and as such, may well have now played his last game in Paris.

He’s been linked with a sensational move back to Barcelona in recent weeks, although a switch will only be feasible should the Spanish giants overcome their well-documented financial troubles.