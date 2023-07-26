Lionel Messi is one of the greatest players of all time. That is an undisputable football fact. And, you'd think that certain abilities come with that.

There's an assumption that the greatest players can make the best coaches, or can have the best eye for spotting talent. Based on Messi's 2015 predictions, however, it's safe to say that, unless anything has dramatically changed in the last few years, the Barcelona legend will not be transitioning into a scout when it's time to call it a day on the pitch.

With that said, we've taken a look at the 10 players that the forward tipped for success in Adidas' 'Backed by Messi' campaign, and just where their careers have gone since.

11 Khiry Shelton

You'd be forgiven for not knowing who Khiry Shelton is, but it seems as though Messi knew the name well in 2015, tipping the then-New York City star for success.

Backed by one of football's greats, Shelton had the chance to prove Messi right, but the backing was more of a curse than anything else, as the American failed to reach his potential.

Attempting to get his career back on track in America by swapping New York for Sporting Kansas City, Shelton never really got going, even when attempting to succeed in Germany at SC Paderborn.

10 Gyasi Zardes

This one came as less of a surprise. Gyasi Zardes was the main man at LA Galaxy at the time. Things slowly fizzled out for the American, however, as the chances of a move to Europe grew slimmer and slimmer, resulting in an MLS stay.

If you were to look at Zardes' career from an MLS perspective alone, then you'd say that he did realise his potential, having played for the likes LA Galaxy, Columbus Crew, and his current club Austin FC. But we can't help but think about what could have been when it comes to a move into European football.

9 James Wilson

Messi has gone three for three here in naming players who have ultimately failed to live up to expectations, further hammering home that his backing must have been more of a curse than a blessing.

James Wilson graduated from the Manchester United academy, and things never really got going from there, with failed loan spells stopping his career in its tracks completely.

As of right now, the man that Messi tipped for great things is without a club at the age of 27.

8 Rony Lopes

At one point, it looked as though Rony Lopes would become the player that Messi believed he could turn into, after leaving Manchester City to reignite his career at AS Monaco, where he scored 15 goals in the 2017/18 season.

Making the move to Sevilla just a year later, however, Lopes has not been able to find the same form since, playing a bit-part role in La Liga, and being sent out on loan on more than one occasion.

7 Timo Werner

Messi can't be blamed for jumping on the Timo Werner hype train in 2015. After all, the German was one of the standout players in the Bundesliga for RB Leipzig at the time. The only way was up.

One disastrous move to Chelsea later, though, and Werner has seen his career return to square one at Leipzig, where he regained some form, scoring 16 goals last season.

At 27, the forward still has time to prove Messi right.

6 Aleksei Miranchuk

Messi's predictions were well-rounded, we'll give him that, opting to back Aleksei Miranchuk who was at Lokomotiv Moscow at the time. Alas, like many on this list, Miranchuk is yet to live up to his potential.

Since moving to Serie A side Atalanta, the midfielder's career has stalled, with a loan move to Torino only showing glimpses of what he is capable of last season.

It remains to be seen whether he can establish himself in the Atalanta side.

5 Maxwel Cornet

Maxwel Cornet is an interesting one, because the winger has shown signs that he has the ability to perform at the top level throughout his career. The problem just seems to be consistency.

At Lyon when Messi backed him for great things, Cornet's later move to Burnley was a success, even as the Clarets went down.

Since swapping Burnley for West Ham United, though, he has struggled to reach the expected heights.

4 Kenedy

3

Kenedy wasn't the first young player to struggle at Chelsea, and he certainly won't be the last. The winger never really broke into the side at Stamford Bridge, despite being tipped for great things, making just 30 appearances for the Blues.

Loan moves didn't help, either, and he now plies his trade in Spain for Real Valladolid.

2 Accuriso Bentivegna

Even with Paulo Dybala next to Accuriso Bentivegna, Messi backed the forward. As it turns out, however, the World Cup winner backed the losing horse.

Bentivegna, eight years later, now plays for Juve Stabia, having failed to live up to his potential in the Palermo first-team, and eventually ending up in Serie C.

1 Jeremie Boga

Whilst Jeremie Boga isn't exactly one of the best players in the world, it would be harsh to say that he hasn't lived up to his potential, finding his best form after swapping Chelsea for Serie A and Atalanta.

Still only 26, Boga could yet get even better in Italy, and prove Messi right once and for all. Out of all the players on this list, Boga stands out as one who could have a future at the top of European football.