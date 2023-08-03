To say that Lionel Messi has got off to a quick start to life at Inter Miami would be an understatement. Ever since scoring a last-minute free-kick to end his new side's agonising winless run, the Argentine has not looked back, scoring in every game that he has played.

Most recently, Messi continued his impressive form for Inter Miami by netting a brace against Orlando City, as his side came out 3-1 winners in the Leagues Cup. The two goals against Orlando City means that the Barcelona legend has scored five goals in just three games. If there was somehow any doubt that Messi would not dominate MLS, then that has quickly been shut down.

We're even seeing Messi's fiery side for the first time since his Barcelona days. The Argentine got into his first confrontation in America, which carried on down the tunnel with Cesar Araujo taking the brunt of his anger.

Lionel Messi has heated exchange with Cesar Araujo

The incident initially started when Messi shoved Araujo off the ball. Reacting to the challenge, the Orlando City man made his mark on Messi with a fairly late challenge. Angered by the challenge, the Inter Miami star complained to the referee, asking for a yellow card.

The exchange didn't stop there, either, as the two could be seen exchanging words down the tunnel, though neither player turned the exchange into something physical, merely going back and forth in what looked like a heated argument.

In the end, it was Messi who had the final word, scoring a brace as his side won 3-1. His close-range volley was particularly impressive, as he starred once more for his new side.

Even at 36, the Argentine's passion for the game doesn't look like dying down anytime soon. If anything, his move to Inter Miami has reignited the fire in his stomach to battle for every ball.

How many goals and assists has Lionel Messi got for Inter Miami?

Scoring five goals in three games so far, Messi has also formed quite the partnership with his teammates - particularly Robert Taylor, who he has assisted once.

So, as things stand, Messi has six goal involvements in just three games, making a rate of at least two goal involvements per game. Meanwhile, Inter Miami are yet to lose with the former Paris Saint-Germain player in the squad.

Speaking on the refereeing performance, Orlando coach Oscar Pareja was left frustrated, suggesting that Messi was given special treatment by officials. He said, via Goal: “Tonight was a circus. There was a second yellow on Messi [that wasn't given]. I don't care if he's Messi.

“The penalty kick calls and others, they were ridiculous. We were very frustrated and tried to regain our composure. There were some circumstances in this game that shouldn't happen.”

It's certainly interesting to see Messi taking things so seriously in the US, when many may have expected him to be taking a far more relaxed approach to football now that he's playing for a club outside of Europe for the first time in his career. No doubt, David Beckham and co will be delighted to have the World Cup winner apparently fully invested and ready to fight for the Inter Miami cause.

As his MLS career continues, there's no doubt that Messi will continue to produce special, and perhaps fiery moments. You can see the highlights of his performance against Orlando City below: