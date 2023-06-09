Sergio Aguero has revealed that he has already trolled Lionel Messi about Inter Miami's lowly position in the league.

What position are Inter Miami in MLS?

It was revealed this week that the former Paris Saint-Germain star would be swapping Ligue 1 for MLS after two seasons in France.

There had been reports that he was wanted by both Barcelona as well as teams in Saudi Arabia, but – perhaps surprisingly – Messi will be going to America instead.

However, Inter Miami aren't exactly in the best shape right now having just fired head coach Phill Neville amid an awful run of just two wins in their last 13 games.

As a result, Messi's new team are dead last in the Eastern Conference and Aguero wasted no time in ribbing his close friend about this.

Indeed, speaking to ESPN Argentina (via Felipe Cardenas), the retired striker claimed that he chatted with the 35-year-old recently and sent him a screenshot of the Eastern Conference standings.







Aguero explained his conversation with Messi saying: "Your team is behind! You have to move up to 8th/9th."

He then revealed the 35-year-old attacker's response: "Messi cracked up. He said we have to make the playoffs."

On top of this, as reported in a follow-up Tweet, Aguero was also asked if he'll watch Messi's games in Miami in person.

He replied: "They are no tickets! It's sold out. But I think he arrives in mid-July."

Who is Messi's godson?

Messi and Aguero of course played together for Argentina and appear to be pretty close. After all, the new MLS star is actually godfather to Sergio's son.

What's more, Benjamin appears to be quite happy to defend the World Cup winner too. Indeed, he recently

trolled PSG when they announced Messi's departure, saying: "He was too big for you."

Well, if the 35-year-old was too big for the Ligue 1 champions, one can only imagine the sort of impact he'll have in America. He's already helping grow Inter Miami's social media brand.

For instance, since his transfer was announced, the club's Instagram account has gone from one million followers to over 6.5 million.