Women's Super League as Arsenal take on Leicester on Sky Sports along with Bundesliga action via the Sky Sports App and the Scottish Championship on the BBC.

Friday 5th May 19:30 Arsenal v Leicester WFC Women's Super League Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, Sky Showcase 19:30 Mainz 05 v Schalke 04 Bundesliga Sky Sports App 19:45 Leverkusen v Köln Bundesliga Sky Sports App 19:45 Queen's Park v Dundee Championship BBC iPlayer, BBC Scotland

Plenty of action around Europe this weekend to watch on television from the Premier League to the Copa del Rey. Man City and Liverpool both play in the Premier League, Roma and Inter clash in Serie A while Real Madrid go for cup glory in Spain.

Saturday 6th May 14:00 Milan v Lazio Serie A BT Sport 3 16:00 Man City v Leeds Premier League Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League 17:00 Roma v Inter Serie A BT Sport 3 17:30 Liverpool v Brentford Premier League Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League 17:30 Bremen v Bayern München Bundesliga Sky Sports Football 18:00 Reims v Lille Ligue 1 BT Sport 4 19:45 Cremonese v Spezia Serie A BT Sport 3 20:00 Lens v Marseille Ligue 1 BT Sport 2 21:00 Real Madrid v Osasuna Copa del Rey BT Sport 1

Televised and streamed matches this Sunday.

Sunday 7th May 14:00 Charlotte v NYCFC MLS Apple TV 00:30 Cincinnati v DC United MLS Apple TV 00:30 Inter Miami v Atlanta United MLS Apple TV 00:30 Montréal v Orlando MLS Apple TV 00:30 New York v Philadelphia MLS Apple TV 00:30 Earthquakes v Los Angeles MLS Apple TV 00:30 Toronto v New England MLS Apple TV 00:30 Dallas v St. Louis MLS Apple TV 01:30 Houston v Salt Lake MLS Apple TV 01:30 Nashville - Chicago MLS Apple TV 03:30 Galaxy v Colorado MLS Apple TV 03:30 Portland v Austin MLS Apple TV 03:30 Whitecaps v Minnesota MLS Apple TV 11:30 Atalanta - Juventus Serie A BT Sport 2 12:00 Angers v Monaco Ligue 1 BT Sport 3 12:30 Man Utd v Spurs Women's Super League BBC Two, BBC iPlayer 14:00 Brighton v West Ham Women's Super League BBC Two, BBC iPlayer 14:00 Man Utd v Spurs Women's Super League BBC Two, BBC iPlayer 14:00 Liverpool v Man City Women's Super League BBC Two, BBC iPlayer 14:00 Reading v Aston Villa Women's Super League BBC Two, BBC iPlayer 14:00 Torino v Monza serie A BT Sport 4 14:00 Nantes v Strasbourg Ligue 1 BT Sport 3 14:15 Hearts v Celtic Premiership Sky Sports Football 15:00 Rangers v Aberdeen/strong> Premiership Sky Sports Football 16:05 Lyon v Montpellier Ligue 1 BT Sport 3 16:30 Newcastle v Arsenal Premier League Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League 16:30 Dortmund v Wolfsburg Bundesliga Sky Sports Football 17:00 Napoli v Fiorentina Serie A BT Sport 2 18:45 Chelsea v Everton Women's Super League Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Showcase 19:45 Lecce v Verona Serie A BT Sport 2 19:45 Troyes v PSG Ligue 1 BT Sport 3 21:30 Sounders v Sporting KC MLS Apple TV

Monday football serves up some tasty encounters with Brighton hosting Everton and Southampton away at Forest. on Sky Sport and BT Sport.

Monday 8th May 17:30 Brighton v Everton Premier League BT Sport 1, BT Sport Ultimate 17:30 Empoli v Salernitana Serie A BT Sport 2 17:30 Udinese v Sampdoria Serie A BT Sport 2 19:45 Sassuolo v Bologna Serie A BT Sport 2 20:00 Nottm Forest v Southampton Premier League Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League

Only one televised match on Tuesday but what a match! Real Madrid host Man City in the UEFA Champions League and you can watch all the action streamed on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate. Can the now record-breaking Erling Haaland, who has taken the Premier League by storm also now make a statement in Europe against the Spanish giants.

Tuesday 9th May 17:30 Real Madrid v Man City UEFA Champions League BT Sport 1, BT Sport Ultimate

Champions League action as Milan host Inter in what promises to be an intriguing first leg contest. The match can be watched live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate. Elsewhere we have Women's Super League action as Chelsea host Leicester and Arsenal play Brighton. These matches can be streamed via the FA Player, Sky Sprts Main Event and Sky Sports Football and Showcase.

Wednesday 10th May 19:00 Chelsea v Leicester WFC Women's Super League The FA Player 19:30 Brighton v Arsenal Women's Super League Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, Sky Showcase 20:00 Milan v Inter UEFA Champions League BT Sport 1, BT Sport Ultimate

West Ham can be steamed live as they face AZ in the UEFA Europa Conference League on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate. While Roma face Leverkusen and Juventus play Sevillain the Europa League on BT Sport 3 and 2.