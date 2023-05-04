Women's Super League as Arsenal take on Leicester on Sky Sports along with Bundesliga action via the Sky Sports App and the Scottish Championship on the BBC.
Friday 5th May
19:30
Arsenal v Leicester WFC
Women's Super League
Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, Sky Showcase
19:30
Mainz 05 v Schalke 04
Bundesliga
Sky Sports App
19:45
Leverkusen v Köln
Bundesliga
Sky Sports App
19:45
Queen's Park v Dundee
Championship
BBC iPlayer, BBC Scotland
Live Football streams today and this Week
Plenty of action around Europe this weekend to watch on television from the Premier League to the Copa del Rey. Man City and Liverpool both play in the Premier League, Roma and Inter clash in Serie A while Real Madrid go for cup glory in Spain.
Saturday 6th May
14:00
Milan v Lazio
Serie A
BT Sport 3
16:00
Man City v Leeds
Premier League
Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League
17:00
Roma v Inter
Serie A
BT Sport 3
17:30
Liverpool v Brentford
Premier League
Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League
17:30
Bremen v Bayern München
Bundesliga
Sky Sports Football
18:00
Reims v Lille
Ligue 1
BT Sport 4
19:45
Cremonese v Spezia
Serie A
BT Sport 3
20:00
Lens v Marseille
Ligue 1
BT Sport 2
21:00
Real Madrid v Osasuna
Copa del Rey
BT Sport 1
Televised and streamed matches this Sunday.
Sunday 7th May
14:00
Charlotte v NYCFC
MLS
Apple TV
00:30
Cincinnati v DC United
MLS
Apple TV
00:30
Inter Miami v Atlanta United
MLS
Apple TV
00:30
Montréal v Orlando
MLS
Apple TV
00:30
New York v Philadelphia
MLS
Apple TV
00:30
Earthquakes v Los Angeles
MLS
Apple TV
00:30
Toronto v New England
MLS
Apple TV
00:30
Dallas v St. Louis
MLS
Apple TV
01:30
Houston v Salt Lake
MLS
Apple TV
01:30
Nashville - Chicago
MLS
Apple TV
03:30
Galaxy v Colorado
MLS
Apple TV
03:30
Portland v Austin
MLS
Apple TV
03:30
Whitecaps v Minnesota
MLS
Apple TV
11:30
Atalanta - Juventus
Serie A
BT Sport 2
12:00
Angers v Monaco
Ligue 1
BT Sport 3
12:30
Man Utd v Spurs
Women's Super League
BBC Two, BBC iPlayer
14:00
Brighton v West Ham
Women's Super League
BBC Two, BBC iPlayer
14:00
Man Utd v Spurs
Women's Super League
BBC Two, BBC iPlayer
14:00
Liverpool v Man City
Women's Super League
BBC Two, BBC iPlayer
14:00
Reading v Aston Villa
Women's Super League
BBC Two, BBC iPlayer
14:00
Torino v Monza
serie A
BT Sport 4
14:00
Nantes v Strasbourg
Ligue 1
BT Sport 3
14:15
Hearts v Celtic
Premiership
Sky Sports Football
15:00
Rangers v Aberdeen
Premiership
Sky Sports Football
16:05
Lyon v Montpellier
Ligue 1
BT Sport 3
16:30
Newcastle v Arsenal
Premier League
Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League
16:30
Dortmund v Wolfsburg
Bundesliga
Sky Sports Football
17:00
Napoli v Fiorentina
Serie A
BT Sport 2
18:45
Chelsea v Everton
Women's Super League
Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Showcase
19:45
Lecce v Verona
Serie A
BT Sport 2
19:45
Troyes v PSG
Ligue 1
BT Sport 3
21:30
Sounders v Sporting KC
MLS
Apple TV
Monday football serves up some tasty encounters with Brighton hosting Everton and Southampton away at Forest. on Sky Sport and BT Sport.
Monday 8th May
17:30
Brighton v Everton
Premier League
BT Sport 1, BT Sport Ultimate
17:30
Empoli v Salernitana
Serie A
BT Sport 2
17:30
Udinese v Sampdoria
Serie A
BT Sport 2
19:45
Sassuolo v Bologna
Serie A
BT Sport 2
20:00
Nottm Forest v Southampton
Premier League
Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League
Only one televised match on Tuesday but what a match! Real Madrid host Man City in the UEFA Champions League and you can watch all the action streamed on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate. Can the now record-breaking Erling Haaland, who has taken the Premier League by storm also now make a statement in Europe against the Spanish giants.
Tuesday 9th May
17:30
Real Madrid v Man City
UEFA Champions League
BT Sport 1, BT Sport Ultimate
Champions League action as Milan host Inter in what promises to be an intriguing first leg contest. The match can be watched live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate. Elsewhere we have Women's Super League action as Chelsea host Leicester and Arsenal play Brighton. These matches can be streamed via the FA Player, Sky Sprts Main Event and Sky Sports Football and Showcase.
Wednesday 10th May
19:00
Chelsea v Leicester WFC
Women's Super League
The FA Player
19:30
Brighton v Arsenal
Women's Super League
Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, Sky Showcase
20:00
Milan v Inter
UEFA Champions League
BT Sport 1, BT Sport Ultimate
West Ham can be steamed live as they face AZ in the UEFA Europa Conference League on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate. While Roma face Leverkusen and Juventus play Sevillain the Europa League on BT Sport 3 and 2.
Thursday 11th May
20:00
Juventus v Sevilla
UEFA Europa League
BT Sport 2
20:00
Roma v Leverkusen
UEFA Europa League
BT Sport 3
20:00
West Ham v AZ
UEFA Europa Conference League
BT Sport 1, BT Sport Ultimate
20:00
Fiorentina v Basel
UEFA Europa Conference League
BT Sport 4