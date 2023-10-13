Liverpool boast a steady flow of youth production over the years, never the most productive of academy factories across the Premier League years, but undoubtedly capable of fashioning diamonds on occasion.

Steven Gerrard, of course, is the most notable example, but he is by no means alone; Michael Owen won the Ballon d'Or and Robbie Fowler scored 189 goals for the Reds, while Jamie Carragher forged an impressive career in the Anfield rearguard.

Since Jurgen Klopp assumed management of the club in 2015, it does feel like there has been an upswing in productivity within the formative fold, but then, this is a by-product of the German's transformative effect on Merseyside.

Liverpool languished, but now they fly high as one of Europe's most successful outfits across the past several years, notably winning the Premier League and Champions League.

At the heart of that triumph was Trent Alexander-Arnold, the innovative creator so important over the years and now the club's vice-captain at the age of 25.

Curtis Jones too has played his part and is now considered an integral member of the squad, having really come into his own in 2023 and been dubbed the "complete #8" by one analyst & scout.

At present, teenage hopefuls with a good shot at earning an opportunity to prove their worth dapple Merseyside in vibrant red, with, Jarell Quansah, Ben Doak and Stefan Bajcetic among the standouts.

There are, however, further riches to be had, with one Mateusz Musiałowski in absolutely stunning form at present; a starlet long noted for his flair and ability, might he now be combining the cogs, ready to whir into life on the major stage?

Who is Mateusz Musiałowski?

Musialowski has been on Liverpool's books for several years now, joining from Polish side SMS Lodz in August 2020, and while he enjoyed a prolific opening campaign in England, he has slumped ever since.

Mateusz Musialowski Stats By Season (Transfermarkt) Season Apps Goals Assists 23/24 6 4 2 22/23 18 2 0 21/22 26 10 1 20/21 25 12 3

This season, however, he has already posted four goals and two assists from his opening six matches across all competitions, including two strikes and an assist from two games against senior sides Morecambe and Blackpool in the EFL Trophy.

It's worth noting that while Musialowski's most productive term came in his maiden year, he was playing at U18 level; now on the cusp of the professional scene, that raw talent is transmuting into something prolific, something that can be nurtured.

The goal above was the one that really got people talking. Collected, head down, run. Musiałowski deftly weaved around the hapless opposition with the grace and certainty that speaks of a future at the very top.

It was the ease of his gliding gait, the swift-weaving, lateral movements, that will have done more than attracted Klopp's attention. Here was a player of innate brilliance, someone who, with apt management, would be playing for the senior set-up in no time.

"I just ran with the ball,” Musiałowski said to Liverpool's official website. “When I see the space, I just go for it. I have seen a lot of Lionel Messi goals like that, so I try to be like him and I want to repeat it!”

Well, it hasn't quite happened just yet. Now aged 19 and just a matter of days away from his 20th year, Musiałowski is yet to make his senior debut, and while he has found form with the U21s, he will be yearning for a chance to shine soon.

Once described as "excellent" by reporter Andy Kelly, the fleet-footed teenager now needs to maintain the rich vein of form he is riding and discover the key to wielding his cutting edge with constancy.

While inconsistency and rumours of his exit lingered across the summer, with reporter Jack Lusby actually claiming that his exit was all but confirmed, the Polish talent remains on the Reds' books.

Polish outlet Sport.pl revealed last month that a summer move fell through due to Liverpool's exchanging of terms, hoping to recuperate some money, and while he is now set to see out his deal, there is a chance for him to display his skills.

His current contract might be set for expiry next summer, but perhaps everything has finally clicked into place for this young phenom, and if such showings are sustained, he may well find things moving pretty quickly.

Dynamic and multi-functional, he has already been utilised across the frontline this season, setting him in good stead to provide cover for the first-team stars when need be, and given his incisive threat and progressive nature, he could be a great counterweight to Mohamed Salah up top.

How good is Mohamed Salah?

Salah is the cream of the crop at Anfield, the starring forward, the devastating weapon that provides the assurance of goals in abundance for Klopp's title-chasing side.

After completing a £34m transfer from Italian side Fiorentina, Salah enjoyed the most resounding of starts to life under Klopp's wing, scoring 44 goals from 52 games during his maiden term, since providing a consistently staggering goal threat - now boasting 192 goals and 83 assists from 315 total outings, having won the whole gamut of silverware under Klopp.

This season, the 31-year-old has plundered six goals and four assists from ten outings, ever-imperious in the face of goal, the indomitable centrepiece of Liverpool's changing frontline.

Musiałowski, a young player who has not yet made his professional debut, simply cannot be expected to be an 'alternative', but he does boast qualities fit for purpose, a wily attacker who could even offer a new dimension to the Anfield side's attack, pushing the ball upfield and making space for peers such as striker Darwin Nunez to wreak havoc.

Obviously, Salah carries such a threat, but he cannot be expected to play every match this season and will be absent during the upcoming African Cup of Nations, starting in January.

And while some will consider Doak the best fit to serve in the role, as talented as he may be the 17-year-old is arguably not quite ready for a consistent role in Klopp's side.

Musiałowski, however, is approaching his 20th birthday and ostensibly has a better level of physicality to serve him against senior opposition - something that is perhaps evidenced through his upswing in performance this season.

Musiałowski will be hoping to continue his fine form and push on Klopp's doorstep; time is running out for him to salvage his Liverpool career and earn a shot in the first team, but if he does find himself presented with an opportunity, he must grasp it firmly and stake his claim.