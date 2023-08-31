Highlights Liverpool have enquired about signing Barcelona forward Abde Ezzalzouli.

Ezzalzouli is a left-winger who impressed during his loan spell at CA Osasuna.

Barcelona will only allow Ezzalzouli to leave on a permanent transfer.

Liverpool have enquired about a deal to sign Barcelona forward Abde Ezzalzouli, but the move coming to fruition will likely depend on one condition, according to reports.

What position is Abde Ezzalzouli?

Ezzalzouli is naturally a left-winger who has plied his trade at the Camp Nou since 2021 having initially joined the club’s youth set-up, but having only ever made 14 senior appearances under Xavi, he spent last season out on loan at CA Osasuna where he excelled.

The Morocco international firmly established himself as Jagoba Arrasate’s top-performing offensive player, so despite the fact that he still has another three years remaining on his contract with his parent club, he’s been earmarked by several teams in England.

In the Premier League, Aston Villa have already submitted an offer whilst Crystal Palace have also approached, alongside recently relegated Leeds United, who held talks earlier in the window, though a move ever came to fruition.

The Catalans are believed to have told the 21-year-old that they won’t allow him to leave on loan and are only willing to sanction a permanent transfer, something which Jurgen Klopp appears to be interested in if the following update is to be believed.

Are Liverpool signing Abde Ezzalzouli?

According to Spanish outlet Sport (via Sport Witness), Liverpool have "asked" for information on Ezzalzouli, with Barcelona having "received communication of the interest" from Merseyside.

The Camp Nou outfit are "waiting" to see whether FSG will submit an official offer for the attacker, who "wants out" despite recently holding encouraging talks that could see him stay for the remainder of the season.

Ezzalzouli's Strengths Ezzalzouli's Weaknesses Dribbling & crossing Passing Defensive contribution Holding onto the ball Set-piece taking Aerial duels (Via WhoScored)

How many goals has Abde Ezzalzouli scored?

During his time at CA Osasuna, Ezzalzouli racked up eight goal contributions (six goals and two assists) in 34 appearances which is an impressive record for a loan player, and he even posed a threat regardless of if the ball hit the back of the net or not.

Barcelona’s £4k-per-week earner ranked in the 97th percentile for successful take-ons by players in his position, which shows how much he loves to dribble past his marker and create chances for himself and his fellow teammates in the final third, form which saw him receive two man-of-the-match awards from WhoScored.

Read The Latest Liverpool Transfer News HERE...

The Beni-Mellal native is also a versatile operator with his ability to be deployed everywhere across the frontline, including out wide on both the left and right flanks alongside at centre-forward, which is yet another attribute that the boss will no doubt be attracted to.

Furthermore, Ezzalzouli, who has been dubbed the “Moroccan Flash” by talent scout Jacek Kulig due to his pace, is even making a name for himself on the international stage having emerged as the top goalscorer at the U23s Africa Cup of Nations, so he truly is a star in the making and someone that has the potential to be the long-term future of the club.