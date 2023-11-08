Liverpool haven't been short of attacking quality in their lineups over the past couple of years, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane feared components of a Reds forward line over a number of seasons - both players routinely slotting in alongside Mohammed Salah to terrorise Premier League defences week in week out.

Jurgen Klopp's choice of fresh blood in attack ever since Firmino and Mane uprooted to Saudi Arabia have performed adequately in the absence of their two former star men, with Cody Gakpo relocating from the Netherlands to play under the German head coach at Anfield last December whilst Luis Diaz has now entered into his third straight season with the Reds this campaign after departing FC Porto in 2022.

Both players have shown glimpses of quality this season to date - with Diaz scoring at the death versus Luton Town last time out to steal a share of the points for his team - but eyes are shifting towards young Liverpool attacker Mateusz Musialowski now who is currently outscoring both the Dutchman and the Colombian at youth level.

Diaz and Gakpo will hope they can improve their numbers, looking over their respective shoulders apprehensively at Musialowski who is edging closer to a first-team berth if he continues his current rich vein of form.

Liverpool's attacking numbers this season

Gakpo has been utilised mainly as a substitute option by Klopp this campaign so far, only scoring two goals in top-flight action as a direct consequence with the 24-year-old last finding the back of net in a 2-1 away defeat to Tottenham back in September.

Liverpool's top scorers - 2023/24 #1 Mohamed Salah 10 #2 Darwin Nunez 7 #3 Diogo Jota 6 #4 Luis Diaz 4 #5 Cody Gakpo 4 Stats via Transfermarkt.

The Dutch attacker's recent cameos off the bench have left much to be desired, only garnering a 6.1 overall Sofascore rating from his 24 minutes on the pitch against Luton - losing possession three times on the Kenilworth Road turf, alongside hitting one of this two efforts wide.

Gakpo's poor individual display on top of Liverpool's overall underwhelming performance was fortunately bailed out by Diaz's late goal on the night, the Colombian forward netting his first Reds goal since the second matchday of the season as a result to help his team draw 1-1.

Musialowski will hope that both players continue to blow hot and cold for Klopp's men, with the German manager unafraid in the past to call upon certain youngsters to make an impact in his starting eleven - Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones springing to mind who have slotted into the first team after breaking through at youth level.

Musialowski's numbers this season

Described as "supremely talented" by Liverpool social media channel TheRedmenTV, the Polish attacker is excelling in his current age bracket for the Reds.

Linked with a move away from Liverpool this summer per reports, Musialowski has stayed focused on his game away from rumours and is playing out of his skin for the U21s as a result.

The Polish winger has bagged six goals in all competitions for the youthful Reds side after eight matches, assisting a further two goals to provide for his teammates. The latest of those goals came on Tuesday evening as the club fell to a 2-1 defeat against Barrow in the EFL Trophy.

Musialowski's effort versus Morecambe in the EFL Trophy recently saw Liverpool's number 92 remain persistent, hitting a deflected effort in eventually after the ball returned to his feet off the back of a slaloming run into the area.

Dubbed the "Polish Messi" for his tricky feet at youth level, the 20-year-old will hope his continued goalscoring exploits at U21 level means he's given the chance to impress in Klopp's first team sooner rather than later.

This could come at the expense of Gakpo and Diaz, with competition heating up in the attacking spots at Anfield.