Liverpool know all too well the benefits of unearthing a gem from their academy, with the likes of Steven Gerrard and Robbie Fowler among the extensive list of graduates at Anfield.

Currently, Jurgen Klopp is reaping the rewards of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s progression on Merseyside, however the boss could soon have another starlet to uncover from the comforts of Melwood.

One name that is making noise from behind the scenes of the first team is 17-year-old Jayden Danns, who has started the 2023/24 campaign off magnificently, suggesting that he could be moving in the right direction towards the senior side.

Jayden Danns' career in numbers

After joining Liverpool at the age of eight, the 2006-born marvel has excelled through the ranks, showcasing the ability and versatility to play as either a striker or as an attacking outlet in midfield.

Born in Liverpool, Danns has made a name for himself within the club’s U18’s side, primarily acting as the squad’s centre-forward thanks to his clinical nature in the final third.

Last season, the teenager gained 17 appearances in the U18 Premier League, where he netted nine goals and secured two assists, a tally that has already been matched this campaign.

In only seven league appearances in 2023/24, the “unplayable” forward, as lauded by U23 scout Antonio Mango, has found himself on the scoresheet nine times, as well as assisting twice to mirror last term’s tally in the early stages of the calendar.

What the future holds for Jayden Danns

Such progression should be highly celebrated at Melwood, considering the striker has scored in seven consecutive games this season to announce himself as one of the most in-form forwards at the club.

Fortunately for Danns, the teen could see his breakthrough higher up the ranks come sooner rather than later, thanks to the lack of conviction that Klopp is currently battling in the first team.

While the 17-year-old has a lot of developing to do before he reaches first-team calibre, the forward is showing signs of a prolific nature and innate confidence, fundamentals that can’t be said this season about some of the Reds’ senior strikers.

Between Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez, the manager has two forwards who show the capability of scoring when needed, yet lack the consistent reliability to be considered irreplaceable.

Select Liverpool forwards 2023/24 Premier League Darwin Nunez Cody Gakpo Diogo Jota Appearances 11 10 11 Goals 4 2 4 Assists 4 0 0 Conversion rate % 11% 13% 18% Big chances missed 10 2 1 Shots on target per game 1.5 0.5 0.7 All figures via Sofascore

Below the duo is Cody Gakpo, who is also lacking in the final third in 2023/24, having scored two goals in ten Premier League appearances so far, averaging only 0.5 shots on target per game to relay his recent frailties in front of goal.

Aside from the Dutchman's lack of confidence, Nunez's rash decisions in the final third have seen his critics resurface, with him already missing ten big chances in 11 appearances in the league this season, stressing the need for a reliable source of goals.

If his form continues, Danns could seek a way into the senior side in the near future, with the youngster's streak in front of goal evidently far more ruthless than that of Gakpo and Nunez, with only Mohamed Salah outscoring the teen out of the first team this campaign.

Only time will tell if Liverpool’s difficulty in getting their centre-forward’s firing continues, however, at Melwood, the U18s talisman is certainly making waves of great magnitude to boost his claim to a future promotion.