Liverpool have accepted a loan offer for an "exceptional" young player signed by former manager Jurgen Klopp, according to a new report.

Liverpool prepare for unlikely title clash at Forest

Fresh off the back of thumping Accrington Stanley 4-0 in the FA Cup fourth round over the weekend, Liverpool will travel to the City Ground to face Nottingham Forest on Tuesday night as they try and continue their charge towards the Premier League title.

Last season, the game would likely have been a routine three points for the Reds, with Forest having only escaped relegation on the final day of the season.

This term, however, Nuno Espirito Santo's side are a different beast altogether. Not only are they currently third in the Premier League table, level on points with second-placed Arsenal, they are also the only team to have bested Liverpool in the top flight this season, having beaten Arne Slot's team 1-0 at Anfield back in September.

Ahead of the return fixture on Tuesday, Slot told the press that he expects another difficult game, and insisted that Forest must be considered genuine title contenders.

“If Forest is up there with us, they are definitely a team that are in competition for us,” he said. “They deserve to be treated like this. Look at how they play and their results. It will be a very difficult challenge to get the result. They have already shown how good a team they are."

Liverpool accept loan bid for Klopp signing

One man who certainly won't be involved against Forest is young full-back Calvin Ramsay. The Scottish defender spent the first half of the 2024/25 season on loan with Wigan Athletic, but returned to Anfield just after the New Year having made only three league starts for the Tics.

According to The Daily Record, Ramsay is now set to go back out on loan, this time to Scottish Premiership side Kilmarnock. The Record report that Liverpool have accepted Kilmarnock's proposal to sign the 21-year-old for the remainder of the campaign, and that the move is expected to be made official later this week.

Ramsay also had interest from clubs in League One and League Two in England, but Killies boss Derek McInnes, who managed Ramsay as a youngster at Aberdeen, has convinced him to move to Rugby Park.

Liverpool paid Aberdeen an initial £4.2 million to sign Ramsay in 2022. Since, the youngster has made just two appearances for the Reds – one in the EFL Cup and one in the Champions League. Shortly after the moved to Anfield, former Reds boss Jurgen Klopp heaped praise on Ramsay.

“Everything we heard about him was that he is a fantastic boy. And what a player he is - what he did for Aberdeen last year, absolutely exceptional," Klopp said.

“In his age group and you know the things we need from a full-back, he is as close as it gets to the things we want and is still a kid. So we really expect a lot from him in the long term."