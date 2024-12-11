Liverpool made it six wins from six Champions League games under Arne Slot thanks to a Mohamed Salah penalty. The Reds overcame Spanish side Girona away from home, securing a 1-0 victory in an important clash to keep their good momentum this season going.

It was a game in which the visitors dominated the ball, with an average of 62% possession, according to Sofascore. Not only that, they created 1.89xG, and perhaps feel hard done by not to have scored more than once. Darwin Nunez was one player who missed a couple of big chances.

Overall, it was a professional performance from the men from Merseyside, and there were some standout players along the way.

Liverpool’s best players vs. Girona

Once again, one of the standout players for Liverpool was Ryan Gravenberch. He has been a key player at the heart of Arne Slot’s midfield this term, and that was certainly the case against the Spanish side.

His stats certainly reflected just how good of a performance it was from the Dutchman. He pulled the strings in his new role at the base of the midfield, completing 95% of his passes and creating one big chance. Gravenberch also won three out of three tackles and five duels.

Another player who performed well against Blanquivermells was returning goalkeeper Alisson. This will be no doubt pleasing to Slot, given the Brazilian has missed a couple of months due to an injury sustained against Crystal Palace.

One person who was full of praise for the Reds number one was Liverpool Echo journalist Ian Doyle. He gave the goalkeeper an 8/10 at full-time, praising him for 'three solid stops' in the first half and 'a great flying save' to deny Yaser Asprilla.

As good as both Gravenberch and Alisson were against Girona, however, Andy Robertson was arguably the standout player.

Robertson’s stats vs. Girona

Rumours that Robertson may leave Anfield at some stage in the near future may have been put to bed following his fantastic performance against Girona. He was relentless up and down that left flank against the Spanish side, as the stats showcase.

The Scotland international had a whopping 115 touches, completing 93% of his passes and creating three chances for his teammates, after laying on three key passes. Out of possession, the former Hull City defender won two tackles and two duels.

Robertson vs Gutierrez - stats vs. Girona Stat Robertson Gutierrez Touches 115 52 Pass accuracy 93% 78% Passes completed 91/98 29/37 Chances created 3 0 Ground duels won 2/4 2/3 Tackles won 2 0 Possession lost 15x 14x Stats from Sofascore

Doyle agreed with what the stats suggested, and have the Reds number 26 an 8/10 for his performance in Spain. He explained that Robertson 'offered himself regularly going forward' and out in a 'solidly impressive showing' against the hosts.

Interestingly, Slot’s side were linked with the opposition left-back recently, Miguel Gutierrez. TBR Football have previously reported the Reds consider him a target to succeed Robertson, as replacements for their legendary Scottish defender 'are examined'.

However, the former Real Madrid man struggled against the Reds, completing just 78% of his passes and losing the ball 14 times, whilst not winning a tackle.

If there were any doubts over Robertson’s long-term suitability for this Liverpool side, and any thought to replace him with Gutierrez, then those may have been forgotten after Tuesday’s game.

Slot will no doubt be hoping the Scotland international can continue his impressive run of form, as Liverpool tackle a busy festive and New Year period.