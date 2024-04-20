Turkish outfit Galatasaray are reportedly after a "special" Liverpool player in the summer transfer window, in what could be a shock development.

Liverpool transfer news

The Reds have six mammoth Premier League matches remaining this season before the Jurgen Klopp era at Anfield comes to an end. Once the new manager is brought in during the summer, he will no doubt want to bring in players who suit his style of play, so plenty of business can be expected.

One player who has been linked with a switch to Liverpool in the coming months is Bayern Munich superstar Jamal Musiala, who could be weighing up his options. Manchester City are also showing strong interest in the attacker, with a return to England far from out of the question.

Last summer, the Reds showed interest in signing Chelsea centre-back Levi Colwill, and a recent report has suggested that they could be back in for him during the summer. Young Senegal defender Mikayil Faye is another individual who has been backed to seal a move to Merseyside, with additions to the backline potentially needed if Joel Matip departs when his contract expires at the end of the campaign, as is expected.

There could be others who leave Liverpool, however, and a surprise exit claim has now emerged.

"Special" Liverpool player linked with exit

According to Turkish outlet Fotomac, Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch is wanted by Galatasaray this summer, with the Super Lig giants seeing him as a strong option to bring in. He is looked at as an ideal midfield partner for Lucas Torreira.

This is a rumour that has seemingly come from nowhere, and it would be an undoubted surprise to see the 21-year-old depart so soon into his Reds career.

Ryan Gravenberch's Premier League stats this season Stat Total Appearances 21 Starts 10 Goals 0 Assists 0 Tackles per game 1.0 Key passes per game 0.5 Pass completion rate 82.8%

Gravenberch only joined from Bayern last summer, and while he has struggled to impress as much as fellow new signings Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo, he has undoubted talent, with assistant manager Pep Lijnders calling him "special" and also saying of him:

"Ryan in the final third, as an eight, is the one who slides, the one who still has [an] overview, the one who has a first touch with his left or right to get out of a situation, out of proper pressure. He can keep the ball under high pressure and still find the passing option forward. He is a complete, complete eight with scoring and with attitude. It is the eight we searched for and the eight we got. We are thankful to our owners and our scouting and everyone who made it happen."

Granted, more is needed from Gravenberch moving forward, with the Dutchman struggling with consistency across his 21 Premier League appearances this season, but he has been compared to Jude Bellingham in the past, and he is worth persevering with, assuming the new manager wants him.