Liverpool are "actively pursuing" the signing of an "exceptional" new defender in the summer transfer window, according to an update from reliable journalist David Ornstein.

Liverpool transfer news

The Reds are being linked with lots of players in preparation for Arne Slot's first season in charge at Anfield, with Bayer Leverkusen ace Jeremie Frimpong one of the many rumoured targets. He shone as a right-back for Xabi Alonso's side in 2023/24, helping them win the Bundesliga title, and he could be an excellent foil for Mohamed Salah down the right flank.

It appears as though right-back could be an area of focus for Slot this summer, suggesting that Trent Alexander-Arnold may be used in midfield moving forward, with VfB Suttgart's Waldemar Anton also linked with a switch to Liverpool. They have made an enquiry about his availability.

One of the most eye-catching names to have emerged as a possible option of late is Real Madrid superstar Rodrygo, who could potentially want a move away in the summer, should Kylian Mbappe's arrival limit his minutes in attack. A move to the Reds does feel unlikely, given the likely price tag involved, but that could change if Salah suddenly left.

Links surrounding Benfica and Portugal midfield ace Joao Neves are also refusing to go away, ahead of Euro 2024, where he will look to shine for his country. Liverpool are believed to be preparing an offer for the 19-year-old.

Liverpool "actively pursuing" exciting deal

According to Ornstein on X, Liverpool are "actively pursuing" Lille centre-back Leny Yoro alongside Manchester United this summer, but Real Madrid are still the front-runners to sign him:

"Liverpool + Man Utd actively pursuing deal to sign Leny Yoro from Lille. #LFC & #MUFC see Real Madrid as favourites but pushing hard for 18yo centre-back - viewed as unique market opportunity separate to other targets. #PSG keen too."

Yoro is seen as a generational defensive talent, so the idea of Liverpool snapping him up over the likes of United and Madrid is hugely exciting.

Still only 18 years of age, the £5,800-a-week defender made 30 starts for Lille in the Ligue this season, showing that he is already capable of being a key man in one of Europe's big five leagues. Cesar Arzo has called him "exceptional", while former manager Paulo Fonseca has heaped praise on him.

"I believe Leny in the next year will be at one of the best clubs in Europe. He started here at 16 with us. He is very ambitious, but very disciplined.

"He grew a lot but he is a kid with a big maturity, with big quality. He's very focused, very concentrated, he wants to learn every day and I have no doubt in modern football he will be one of the best central defenders in the world."

Admittedly, it is easy to see Yoro choosing Madrid, especially with compatriots such as Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni and Mbappe there, but if Liverpool get their man, he could be seen as the leader of their defence for the next decade and beyond.