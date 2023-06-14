Liverpool are "interested" in striking a deal to bring Adama Bojang to the Premier League this summer, according to journalist Ed Aarons.

Who is Adama Bojang?

Bojang is a centre-forward who currently plays his football for Steve Biko FC, who are managed by Abdoulie Bojang, in the GFA League First Division, but the up-and-coming talent is more so making the world aware of his talents and showing what he's capable of on the international stage rather than at club level in his homeland.

The Daily Mail previously reported that when the Gambia international participated at the U20s World Cup in Argentina, he wanted to supposedly use the opportunity to make a name for himself and attract interest, which is exactly what has happened with Jurgen Klopp.

The Evening Standard had already credited Chelsea, Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton Wanderers with an admiration for the 19-year-old during the tournament, but if the following update is to be believed, the Reds have now joined the race to secure his services during the upcoming window.

Are Liverpool signing Bojang?

Taking to Twitter, Aarons name-checked Liverpool as one of the multiple top-flight clubs keen to reach an agreement for Bojang ahead of the start of the 2023/24 campaign. He wrote:

"Crystal Palace, Liverpool and Chelsea among several clubs interested in Gambia striker Adama Bojang, who scored twice at the Under-20 World Cup. Eintracht Frankfurt, Wolves and RB Leipzig also tracking the 19-year-old, who will cost around €3m [£2.5m] from Steve Biko FC in Gambia."

Could Bojang be a good addition for Klopp?

Liverpool signing Bojang would be a recruit for the long-term future of the club considering that he’s still only 19 years of age and inexperienced on the big stage, but having been hailed a “complete” striker by talent scout Jacek Kulig, he would be a hugely promising acquisition at Anfield.

The teenager, who was born in Bakau, has posted seven goal contributions (six goals and one assist) in ten appearances for Gambia throughout his career so far, and there’s a chance that he could already hold an existing connection to the outfit on Merseyside.

Bojang, who is a 6 foot 3 colossus, is represented by Cherno Samba and Sascha Empacher, who were the same agents who first spotted Mohamed Salah, as per Fabrizio Romano, so this could give FSG a potential advantage in the chase to seal their target’s signature having previously been successful in landing the Egyptian King.