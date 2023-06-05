Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian has agreed terms regarding a new contract at Anfield, according to reports.

When did Adrian join Liverpool?

The Spaniard first arrived on Merseyside from Premier League rivals West Ham United back in 2019, but with his deal set to expire at the end of the month, there’s been plenty of speculation that he could be set to leave as a free agent due to not yet signing an extension.

The Reds shot-stopper made zero appearances in the top-flight, EFL Cup and Champions League last season, with his only outing being in the Community Shield, and he even dropped down to third in Jurgen Klopp’s pecking order behind Caoimhin Kelleher.

The Irishman, however, looks like he could be on the move in a bid to find regular game time elsewhere which has prompted FSG to have a change of heart over the future of the veteran.

During a recent interview with The Athletic's James Pearce, the 36-year-old admitted that he was “really close” to finalising a fresh contract extension, though if the following update is to be believed, it sounds as if that might be something which has now been completed.

Is Adrian staying at Liverpool?

According to Football Insider, Liverpool and Adrian have both “agreed the terms” of a new contract to keep him at the club beyond the summer window. The Anfield goalkeeper has “finalised an extension” after a "breakthrough" in talks with the hierarchy, and Klopp has even personally “given the green light” for him to continue as more of a back-up to Alisson Becker.

Does Adrian deserve a new contract?

Liverpool will be aware that Adrian isn’t getting any younger, but with his experience at this level having made 139 Premier League appearances during his time under Klopp and previously at West Ham, he still provides a decent alternative to Alisson.

The Reds’ “outstanding” £60k-per-week keeper, as lauded by Sam Allardyce, has kept seven clean sheets in 26 outings since joining and has seen first hand the mentality needed between the sticks in order to compete for silverware.

The 6 foot 2 colossus knows what it takes to be successful having won six trophies over the course of his spell at the club, and with Klopp clearly ready to place his trust in him once again, Adrian is fully deserving of keeping his place on the books, albeit it's only likely to be a short-term deal that he’s being offered.