Liverpool are bracing themselves for a late flurry of transfer activity this summer as they look to hand new manager Arne Slot a squad capable of challenging for the Premier League come the end of the season.

Transfer rumours persist at Anfield

As it stands, Liverpool are one of two Premier League sides yet to make a permanent signing this summer, with Fulham the other. But with the Craven Cottage outfit in advanced talks over a move for Arsenal man Emile Smith-Rowe, the Reds could soon be the only side with the same squad as last season.

So far, the club have waved goodbye to Thiago Alcantara and Joel Matip, while Adrian has also departed for first-team football in his native Spain.

Meanwhile, speculation has surrounded plenty of their stars with Mohamed Salah persistently linked with Saudi Arabia once more, and the Pro League sides now also thought to be keen to take Alisson as well.

Captain Virgil van Dijk has sounded less than assured about his own future too as the 33-year-old centreback heads into the final 12 months of his Anfield deal. After his side's semi-final loss at EURO 2024, the Dutchman admitted he “hasn't the slightest idea right now”. “I will think carefully this summer about what I want at club level and as an international player,” he added. “Then we'll go for it again, but first recover from this."

Another concern has been Real Madrid's rumoured interest in Trent Alexander-Arnold, though the Englishman is keen to stay for at least another season, according to reports. It all paints something of a potentially messy picture for Slot, and with Liverpool yet to welcome any fresh faces in, there is a fear that their ageing side may be left behind by those around them.

Liverpool's over 30s Player Age at start of 24/25 season Alisson 31 Mohamed Salah 32 Andy Robertson 30 Virgil van Dijk 33 Wataru Endo 31

Now, those fears may have been eased.

Liverpool set for late transfer window blitz

That comes as a report from Football Insider, who claim that Liverpool are "set for a late-window signing blitz" as they look to bolster their ranks before the transfer deadline on 30th August.

It is claimed that the Reds and by extension, FSG, have "talks advancing on multiple deals", with the club looking to bring in a "wide forward, centre-back and defensive midfielder" ahead of the end of the summer.

Slot's side missed out on Leny Yoro, who opted to move to Manchester United earlier in the window for a fee in excess of £50m, something that the Reds weren't willing to match.

The Reds have been linked with free agent Adrien Rabiot, as well as Wolves midfielder Joao Gomes and Atalanta's Ederson as they look to bolster their midfield just 12 months on from signing four new midfielders.

In defence, they have been reportedly chasing a left-footed centre-back but there have been no recent updates on who that could be, while there have also been links with Andriy Lunin should Alisson depart. All in all, it promises to be a busy few weeks for the Liverpool hierarchy, and they could find themselves going from the least busy side in the division to one of the most following this new update.