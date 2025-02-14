Already thinking about summer reinforcements, Liverpool are now reportedly ahead in the race to sign an attacking addition worth as much as £50m after he recently starred against Andrew Robertson.

Liverpool transfer news

Whilst their late 2-2 draw against Everton in the final Merseyside derby at Goodison Park will have left them full of frustration, Liverpool have bigger problems to solve off the pitch.

Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold seem no closer to penning new deals at the club and will all leave as free agents this summer as things stand in what would be a nightmare for those at Anfield.

For any club to lose three of their biggest stars in one summer would represent the ultimate disaster, but when those three players are among the best in the world it becomes that much worse. And if Liverpool needed any reminder of that quality, then Salah's 22nd goal of the season to leave his crown glistening in a Ballon d'Or-worthy campaign should have given them exactly that.

As incredible as Salah has been this season, however, the reality is that the Premier League leaders are on course to lose arguably the best player in the world and must consider their options if that remains the case in the summer.

With that said, according to Caught Offside, Liverpool are now ahead in the race to sign Johan Bakayoko this summer. The PSV Eindhoven winger is reportedly worth between €50m-60m (£42m-50m) and is keen on a move to the Premier League amid serious interest from both those at Anfield and Arsenal.

A talented right-winger, Bakayoko should be among the top candidates to perform mission impossible and replace Salah at Liverpool, should the Egyptian depart at the end of the campaign.

"Explosive" Bakayoko has already passed Liverpool audition

If Liverpool were keen to witness Bakayoko's quality for themselves then they got the close-up look they wanted when he left both Robertson and Jarell Quansah watching on from the ground as he thumped home PSV's first in an eventual 3-2 victory.

When the summer arrives, Robertson may well be hoping to get a more formal introduction to Bakayoko rather than looking on from below as the Belgian handed him a moment to forget.

It's not just the Liverpool left-back who has struggled up against the PSV star this season though. With 10 goals and three assists in all competitions so far this season, the 21-year-old has been a thorn in many sides and has only added credit to Ben Mattinson's positive verdict.

The analyst praised Bakayoko's "explosive first step" and claimed that he has an "excellent iQ", which those in the Netherlands have certainly seen for themselves this season.

So, if that really is to be that for Salah following a historic Liverpool tenure, then Bakayoko should be among the names that the Reds turn to when the summer transfer window swings open.