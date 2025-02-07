Liverpool are believed to be ahead of the likes of Manchester City and Real Madrid in the race to sign a £50m-rated international ace this summer, according to a new report.

Latest Liverpool news

The Reds reached the EFL Cup final on Thursday evening, following an emphatic 4-0 victory at home to Tottenham at Anfield, as their incredible first season under Arne Slot continues. Goals from Cody Gakpo, Mohamed Salah, Dominik Szoboszlai and Virgil van Dijk saw Liverpool book a place in next month's final against Newcastle United at Wembley, in what promises to be a thrilling game.

In terms of transfers, it ended up being a quiet January window at Anfield, with no new signings made and the only business of note seeing youngsters such as Jayden Danns and Kaide Gordon sealing loan moves to Sunderland and Portsmouth, respectively.

Once the summer arrives, however, supporters will rightly be demanding to see a host of new additions come in, allowing Slot to further strengthen his squad, and Liverpool have now been linked with an exciting player with a big future in the game.

Liverpool in talks to sign £50m player

According to Caught Offside, Liverpool are in talks to sign £50m-rated Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Hugo Larsson this summer, with discussions underway with his representatives. Along with Arsenal and Manchester United, the Reds' talks are said to be the "most advanced", putting the trio ahead of City and Madrid in the race to snap him up.

At just 20 years of age, Larsson is a young player with so much potential, already proving to be an important figure in the middle of the park for club and country.

This season, he has made 15 starts in the Bundesliga for Frankfurt, scoring twice in the process, and he also has eight caps for his name for Sweden at international level. Meanwhile, Ben Mattinson has compared him to Jude Bellingham.

"When giving the eye test on Larsson he’s very similar to Bellingham stylistically and was initially my pick to replace Jude at Dortmund but he suits Frankfurt very well and they’re building a top team. Excited to see how he settles in."

While Liverpool's midfield is already well-stocked, the chance to sign such a talented player should not be passed up, and he could become a fulcrum of the team over time.

Related Forget Gakpo: Amazing 8/10 Liverpool star just proved Carragher wrong Liverpool dismantled Tottenham to set up a Carabao Cup final tie against Newcastle United.

Competition for places is always healthy for the Reds, keeping top-quality figures on their toes moving forward, and given Larsson's age, he could be viewed as a long-term replacement for others in midfield.