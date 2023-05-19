Liverpool are "keeping a close eye" on Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott ahead of a potential move to the Premier League, according to journalist Keifer MacDonald.

Who is Alex Scott?

Scott is an academy graduate at Ashton Gate having worked his way up through the various youth ranks since joining the U18s back in 2020 to now being a regular feature of Nigel Pearson’s senior first-team having started 40 out of the 46 Championship games this season.

The Robins starlet’s contract with the second-tier side still has another two years remaining, but being the southwest outfit’s fourth overall best-performing player with a WhoScored match rating of 6.79, has been catching the eye of a couple of clubs in the top-flight.

The Daily Mail reported in April that Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham United were both interested in striking a deal for the 19-year-old, who has had a £25m price tag placed on his head, though it would now appear that Jurgen Klopp has jumped on the bandwagon and joined the race in an attempt to bring him to Anfield.

Are Liverpool signing Scott?

Taking to Twitter, Liverpool Echo reporter MacDonald revealed that Liverpool are also closely monitoring Scott as they weigh up whether to make an official approach ahead of the 2023/24 term. He wrote:

"Nigel Pearson believes Bristol City's Alex Scott will become a fully-fledged England international as the midfielder's talent has resulted in Liverpool keeping a close eye on his development at Ashton Gate."

Expanding in his column for the Liverpool Echo, the journalist claimed that Reds officials are "aware" and have "taken note" of the impressive "progress" that he has made in Bristol.

Liverpool will know that Scott has no experience of playing in the Premier League or at the highest level in England just yet, but the central midfielder has already been nicknamed the “Guernsey Grealish” and appears to have an extremely bright career ahead of him, so he may prove to be a promising acquisition for the long-term future of the club.

The England U19 international, who currently pockets £4.2k-per-week, is capable of positively impacting the game at both ends of the pitch, recording 87 shot-creating actions and 77 tackles since the start of the term, both of those numbers being higher than any other member of Pearson’s squad, as per FBRef.

The Three Lions’ European youth champion, who has seven goal contributions (five assists and two goals) to his name across all competitions this term, would finally add much-needed versatility to Klopp’s side with his flexibility to operate in five different positions over the grass, so FSG getting this exciting, young, up-and-coming talent in the building could be a great decision.